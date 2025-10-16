NEW ORLEANS, LA (KPEL) — A former New Orleans priest involved in sexual crimes against a minor was arrested Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

According to FOX 8, 65-year-old Mark Ford was a minister at St. Joseph's Catholic Church when her son with disabilities, who is permanently recognized as a child, was taken advantage of as a young child by Ford.

The victim's mother told police last November that Ford had sexually assaulted her son with incidents dating back to 2004. After police performed a forensic interview with the victim, they began an investigation into Ford's history.

During the interview, the victim shared his experience as a member of a group for disabled youth affiliated with the church called 'God's Special Children' where Ford was positioned as his mentor.

Ford became a friend of the family, even visiting the victim's home to play games and give guitar lessons.

The graphic details shared by the victim described everything from forced groping to being orally raped by Ford. There were instances where the victim described being trapped by Ford in his own bathroom, 'unable to escape', where he was abused. Another incident occurred in the kitchen on Christmas Day, when he was just 10 years old.

The former priest was booked into the Orleans Justice Center and faces first-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, sexual battery, and indecent behavior with juveniles charges.

On Friday, a bon commissioner will determine what his bond will be set at or if he will be held without one.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.