Organizers of the St. Patrick’s Parade of Jefferson have issued a lifetime ban to several riders after a viral video showed what appeared to be Nazi-style gestures during Sunday’s parade in Metairie.

The St. Patrick Parade Committee of Jefferson also issued a public apology, calling the behavior “unacceptable” and contrary to its goal of hosting a family-friendly event.

According to parish officials, the riders involved are minors. Their faces were blurred in video coverage, and their identities have not been released.

In addition to the bans, the parade itself is facing a $400 fine, one for each rider involved, according to a Jefferson Parish spokesperson.

Witness Describes What Happened

Dominic Graves said he was attending the parade with family when the moment unfolded.

“I was at the parade with my girlfriend and her nieces and cousins when we heard something that stopped us,” Graves said. “We heard someone yell ‘heil Hitler,’ and that’s when we started looking around.”

Graves said he began recording after noticing a group of young riders on a float.

“My girlfriend pointed up and we saw several young men making what looked like Nazi salutes,” he said. “We were immediately upset.”

For Graves, the moment hit close to home.

“I grew up going to that parade. It’s disappointing to see something like that in our community,” he added.

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Officials Respond And Investigation Launched

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said the parish does not tolerate hate and confirmed an investigation was launched immediately after the video surfaced.

Parish code prohibits parade riders from displaying behavior considered shocking or offensive to the general public.

Councilmember at-large Jennifer Van Vrancken, who participated in the parade, said her initial reaction after seeing the footage was not as clear-cut.

She noted that some riders appeared to be gesturing with different hands and one was holding an item, adding that her first impression did not immediately point to offensive intent. Still, she supported a full investigation.

Following that review, parish officials and parade organizers determined the gestures violated both parade rules and local ordinance.

Not The First Parade Controversy This Season

This latest incident adds to a growing list of controversies during Louisiana’s parade season.

Earlier this year, riders were removed from floats in multiple parades for aggressive behavior and offensive displays. Those incidents have already led to discussions among city leaders and even proposed legislation aimed at increasing accountability for parade conduct.

As more moments are captured and shared online, these situations are becoming more visible and more frequent.

Social Media Reaction Remains Divided

As with many recent parade incidents, reaction online has been mixed.

Some users supported the bans, arguing that consequences are necessary when behavior crosses a line in a public, family-oriented event.

Others questioned whether the gestures were being misinterpreted or whether the punishment was too severe, with some insisting the actions did not clearly violate any laws.

The divide has been a recurring issue in situations like this. What one person sees as offensive, another may view as harmless or taken out of context.

A Familiar Debate Around Accountability

This is not the first time parade riders have been banned, and it likely will not be the last.

In Louisiana, where we throw a parade or a party for just about anything, these incidents have sometime led to heated arguments. Some call for stricter enforcement to protect the experience, while others push back against what they see as subjective decisions.

Even media coverage of these incidents has drawn criticism in the past, with some accusing outlets of stirring controversy simply by reporting the outcome.

Screengrab: WWL-TV via Dominic Graves Screengrab: WWL-TV via Dominic Graves loading...

Still, city officials, local authorities, and parade organizers continue to draw a line when behavior is deemed offensive or out of bounds.

And as social media continues to seemingly capture every moment, those decisions and the public reaction that follows are only becoming more visible.