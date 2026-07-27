(KPEL News) - You really need to think back and check your records to figure out if you ever received your state income tax return, and if you didn't, then you are one of tens of thousands who have money waiting for them in the state of Louisiana's checking account.

You, your business, or both could be recipients of a portion of the over $17 million the state of Louisiana is holding. You can probably use that money right about now.

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Thousands of Louisiana Residents Did Not Receive Their State Tax Return Money

The state of Louisiana is asking for people who think they might be due some money to begin looking into the situation. The Louisiana Department of Revenue has sent out notices to over 22,000 people that they have money just waiting for them.

If the money isn't claimed by September 4, 2026, it will be turned over to the state of Louisiana as Unclaimed Property.

Louisiana Residents Should Look For a Check in Your Mailbox

When something comes in the mail, and I'm not expecting it, I'll admit I'm just like you: I shred it and throw it in the trash. Not so fast. This is definitely something you want to research.

So, you might have thought, this can't be real, but if it's from the Louisiana Department of Revenue, you need to look into the situation.

Here's How to Claim Your Money

How do you find out the information you need to know? It's easy, visit this website www.revenue.louisiana.gov/UnclaimedRefund.

READ MORE: ARE YOU READY FOR LOUISIANA'S NEXT SALES TAX HOLIDAY?

Louisiana Residents Need to Check Mailboxes for a Notice

The other way to get your hands on your money is if you received one of the notices, then do the following:

Complete and return to LDR the voucher attached to the Notice of Unclaimed Property letter dated July 24, 2026

Louisiana Residents Also Need to Check for Unclaimed Property

The interesting thing is that, under Louisiana law, the state is required to return any money it may be holding to you. Go to this website: https://unclaimedproperty.la.gov/. Just to show you that it does work, while writing this story, I checked and found unclaimed property for me between $25 and $50, so I claimed it. I'll get a check in the mail.

Once you have received the letter from the Louisiana Department of Revenue, make a copy, complete it, and return the document. You will then get a check in the mail.