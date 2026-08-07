BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana summer heat can be brutal, so much so that there are several deaths every year because of it. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) confirmed on Friday, August 7, 2026, the state's eighth heat-related death this year and is urging residents to check on vulnerable neighbors as extreme heat continues across the state.

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Seven of the eight people who died were 65 or older, and three of the deaths also involved substance use, Health Secretary Bruce Greenstein said Friday.

Louisiana's Heat Death History: 172 Deaths in Three Years

This year's total is lower than in recent years. Louisiana recorded 88 heat-related deaths in 2023, 53 in 2024, and 31 in 2025 — 172 in all three years. People 65 and older accounted for 38 percent of those deaths, despite making up roughly 19 percent of the state's population. Still, officials are urging caution as Louisiana enters the peak of its extreme heat season, which runs from May through October.

READ MORE: Elderly Louisiana Man Dies After Devastating Home Explosion

About 60 percent of those who died were in a residence at the time, and 15 percent had no or limited air conditioning, health officials said.

Warning Signs of Heat Stress to Watch For

Older adults may not adjust as well to sudden temperature changes, LDH said. Chronic conditions can complicate the body's response to heat, and some prescription medications can affect temperature control, sweating or hydration. Children and people on certain medications are also considered particularly vulnerable.

How to Help: What LDH Recommends During Extreme Heat

"These deaths are preventable," Greenstein said. "Check that the older adults in your life have water, working air conditioning or another cool place to go and someone checking on them. Hydrate. Find shade or a cool indoor space. Rest. Those simple steps can save a life."

Who Is Most at Risk: Older Adults, Children, and Those on Medications

LDH recommends that families, neighbors, and caregivers check on older adults at least twice a day during periods of extreme heat, confirming they have water, a cool place to stay, and are not showing signs of heat stress, including a racing heart, shortness of breath, dizziness, headache, nausea, weakness, heavy sweating, or unusual thirst. LDH also recommends having a health care professional or pharmacist explain how medications may affect heat tolerance.

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