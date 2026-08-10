(Rayne, LA) - The U.S Attorney's Office says 46-year-old Raylin Richard of Rayne was sentenced to 46 months in jail after prosecutors say the man used a contraband cellphone to threaten the mother of his minor victim.

Rayne Man Receives Additional Prison Sentence for Making Threats

Richard is also serving a 17-year sentence after his conviction for exploiting a 12-year-old girl who was the daughter of his former dating partner.

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According to officials, the 46-month sentence will be served after Richard completes his 17-year sentence.

Rayne Man Makes Threats with Contraband Cellphone and Gets More Time

Prosecutors say Richard got his hands on a contraband cellphone and used social media to contact his former dating girlfriend and threaten her. This woman had already moved to another state, but Richard was able to show her a photo of where she was living. She received a permanent no-contact order after he was convicted of videotaping the 12-year-old child.

Richard threatened the woman. According to officials,

Investigators also found messages between Richard and a former cellmate which proved Richard’s anger toward the victim, and which corroborated his involvement in the hostile communications. In the messages, Richard threatened bodily harm to the woman if she ever reported him to the police again.

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United States Attorney Zachary A Keller says their office will continue to prosecute people like Richard who are predators of young children.

He says their office, along with other law enforcement, is committed to prosecuting people like Richard, who is "a convicted sex offender terrorizing his former victims".

Keller says Richard was already in the Oakdale Federal Correctional Institution when he began threatening his former girlfriend.