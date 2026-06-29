METAIRIE, La. — Attorney General Liz Murrill’s Louisiana Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 19-year-old Metairie man on 33 counts tied to child sexual abuse material, following a tip routed through the federal system that tracks online child exploitation.

Enin Gomez Ramos, who lives on Tabony Street in Metairie, was taken into custody on June 26 and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. He faces three counts of child sexual abuse material possession under Louisiana Revised Statute 14:81.1 and 30 additional counts under the same statute tied to victims under the age of 13.

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How Investigators Found Him

The case started with a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which flagged child sexual abuse material connected to a specific online account. LBI agents secured both a search warrant and an arrest warrant, then executed them at Gomez Ramos’ Metairie residence. He admitted during the arrest that he owned the account where the material was found.

Seven agencies worked the investigation alongside LBI through the Orleans Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force: the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kenner Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations.

ICE Detainer and Immigration Status

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Gomez Ramos is a Honduran national with no lawful immigration status in the United States, and an immigration detainer has been lodged against him. ICE New Orleans also took a second individual into custody during the arrest operation, though no details on that person have been released.

Murrill did not mince words about the case.

“This predator should have never been in Louisiana or our country to begin with,” she said. “Great work by my Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents, all of our local law enforcement partners on the Orleans Metro ICAC Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations and ICE.”

What Comes Next

Bond information has not been set or released. Gomez Ramos faces additional pending charges as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about similar cases can submit a tip directly to the NCMEC CyberTipline or contact Louisiana State Police.

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