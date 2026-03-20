NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — A New Orleans man who told investigators he works as a programmer for Roblox, the online gaming platform marketed to children and teenagers, is now facing 41 felony counts after a routine probation compliance check led to two separate arrests in less than a month.

According to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Jamie Borne is charged with one count of possessing, trafficking, or importing a child sex doll under Louisiana Revised Statute 14:81.6, and 40 counts of child sexual abuse material involving children under the age of 13 under Louisiana Revised Statute 14:81.1. Both are felony offenses under Louisiana law.

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What Led to the Arrests

The case began on February 25, 2026, when probation and parole officers conducted a routine compliance check at Borne’s residence on St. Andrew Street in New Orleans. During that visit, officers observed a child-size sex doll in plain sight in Borne’s bedroom. When asked about it, Borne said he was very lonely. Officers contacted LSP SVU Investigator and HSI Task Force Officer Lindsay Tonglet, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, who confirmed the doll constituted a felony charge on its own.

Credit: Attorney General Liz Murrill Credit: Attorney General Liz Murrill loading...

On February 27, 2026, officers returned for a follow-up compliance check, with Tonglet present. The doll was still in plain view. Borne was read his Miranda rights, agreed to an interview, and admitted to purchasing the doll, which he believed was imported from China. He also admitted to possessing child sexual abuse material on multiple devices at the residence. Investigators seized 11 items, including two laptops, four external hard drives, a USB drive, and three cell phones. Borne was booked into Orleans Parish on the child sex doll charge, with bond set at $50,000.

Less than three weeks later, on March 17, 2026, investigators returned with additional charges. Borne was booked again on 40 counts of child sexual abuse material involving children under the age of 13. Bond on those charges was set at $2 million.

Borne also carries a probation holdout of Section B of the Orleans Parish court stemming from a prior guilty plea to aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and illegal discharge of weapons. His probation supervision — two years beginning May 30, 2024 — was still active at the time of the arrests.

The Roblox Connection

In the arrest warrant, Borne stated that he works as a programmer for Roblox. The platform describes itself as a gaming and creation system geared toward children and teenagers and reports more than 380 million monthly users worldwide, with a large share of those users under age 17.

The timing of the arrest puts it squarely in the middle of an active legal battle between Louisiana and the company Borne claims to work for. AG Murrill filed a major child protection lawsuit against Roblox Corporation in August 2025, alleging the platform fails to protect children from sexual predators, facilitates the distribution of child sexual abuse material, and misleads parents about the safety of the platform.

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Murrill’s office has documented a pattern of predatory activity linked to Roblox, with investigators arresting sex predators who find children on the platform every week, citing cases in Hammond and Lafourche Parish. A March 6, 2026, court hearing in the Roblox lawsuit was held in Livingston Parish, where the state argued the platform facilitated the distribution of child sexual abuse material and failed to implement basic safety controls.

AG Murrill’s Statement

Attorney General Liz Murrill did not mince words about the Borne case.

“Our Criminal Division is now prosecuting this disturbing case against Jamie Borne,” Murrill said. “If you possess child sexual abuse materials or child sex dolls, you will face Louisiana justice.”

The Criminal Division is handling prosecution out of the AG’s New Orleans office. Borne is currently incarcerated in Orleans Parish.

Louisiana’s Child Sex Doll Law

Louisiana is one of a number of states that have enacted specific criminal statutes targeting the possession, trafficking, and importation of child sex dolls. Under R.S. 14:81.6, the crime is a felony offense, separate from and in addition to any charges related to child sexual abuse material.

On the CSAM charges, Louisiana law under R.S. 14:81.1 provides that intentional possession carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years at hard labor, up to 20 years, without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Louisiana’s Fight Against Online Child Predators

Louisiana has been aggressive on child safety enforcement in recent months. Beyond the Roblox lawsuit, Murrill’s office has pursued multiple cases involving individuals connected to platforms used by children. As of early March 2026, Nebraska had become the latest state to sue Roblox for failing to protect child users, joining a growing list of states taking legal action against the platform.

The Borne case adds a direct, named connection between Roblox’s workforce and the kind of criminal behavior Murrill has argued the platform enables. Roblox has not commented on Borne’s arrest. The company has previously denied that it intentionally puts users at risk, pointing to safety improvements made in recent years.

Parents looking for guidance on online safety resources can contact the Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Borne is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.

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