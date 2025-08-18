Highlights

Roblox Corporation issues detailed response defending safety measures after Louisiana AG Liz Murrill files lawsuit alleging platform facilitates child exploitation

Company claims 64 percent of users are now over 13, touts 40+ new safety features introduced in the past year, including AI-powered monitoring systems

Gaming giant reports submitting 24,522 reports to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in 2024, representing 0.12 percent of total reports

Louisiana lawsuit alleges Roblox violates the state's Unfair Trade Practices Act by prioritizing profits over child protection

The company maintains "no system is perfect," but denies intentionally putting users at risk of exploitation

Gaming Corporation Pushes Back on "Erroneous Claims" as Louisiana Seeks Permanent Injunction

Platform emphasizes safety innovations while facing mounting legal pressure from multiple states over child protection failures

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — Roblox Corporation has issued a comprehensive defense of its safety practices following Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill's lawsuit alleging the gaming platform systematically fails to protect children from predators and sexually explicit content.

In a detailed response posted to the company's corporate website, Roblox called the lawsuit's allegations "erroneous claims and misconceptions" while acknowledging that "no system is perfect and bad actors adapt to evade detection."



The response comes as Louisiana joins a growing number of states taking legal action against the platform, which faces criticism for allowing predators to target the state's children through sophisticated grooming tactics, including the recent Livingston Parish case where a suspect used voice-altering technology to lure minors.

What Roblox Claims About Its Louisiana User Safety

Roblox maintains that "tens of millions of people around the world use Roblox to learn STEM skills, play, and imagine and have a safe experience on our platform" while asserting that any suggestion the company would "intentionally put our users at risk of exploitation is simply untrue."

The company emphasized recent safety improvements, claiming to have introduced "over 40 new features to protect its youngest users and empower parents and caregivers with greater control" in the past year. These include updated parental controls, stricter defaults for users under 13, and new content maturity labels.

However, these improvements came only after extensive public pressure and legal action, including a damning Hindenburg Research report that described the platform as "an X-rated pedophile hellscape" and Bloomberg's investigation documenting at least two dozen arrests of predators who used Roblox to target children.

Louisiana's Specific Allegations vs. Corporate Response

Attorney General Murrill's lawsuit, filed in Louisiana's 21st Judicial District, alleges Roblox violates the state's Unfair Trade Practices Act by:

Facilitating the distribution of child sexual abuse material and sexual exploitation of Louisiana children

Knowingly failing to implement basic safety controls protecting child users from predators

Intentionally failing to provide adequate notice to parents and children about platform dangers

Misrepresenting the platform's safety features to Louisiana consumers

Roblox's response directly contradicts these claims, stating the platform has "rigorous safety features built in, and its policies are purposely stricter than those found on social networks and other user-generated content platforms." The company points to text chat filters that allegedly block inappropriate language and prevent users under 13 from being directed off the platform.



Yet court documents from nationwide lawsuits reveal predators routinely circumvent these protections, with investigators finding 38 groups "openly soliciting sexual favors and trading child pornography" on the platform.

How Louisiana Case Fits Broader National Pattern

The Louisiana lawsuit represents part of a nationwide legal reckoning for Roblox. At least eight lawsuits have been filed by families across Alabama, California, Florida, Indiana, New Jersey, Texas, and Washington, with attorneys describing the platform as a "digital hunting ground for child abusers."

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier issued a subpoena to Roblox in April 2025, seeking detailed information about the platform's child protection policies after reports of children encountering "harmful content and bad actors."

Recent high-profile cases underscore the scope of the problem:

A 10-year-old California girl was abducted by a 27-year-old predator she met on Roblox

A 13-year-old Iowa girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexually abused by a 37-year-old who posed as a teenager

In Louisiana's Livingston Parish, a suspect was arrested while actively using Roblox with voice-altering technology designed to target minors

Company's New AI Safety Claims Under Scrutiny

Roblox heavily emphasized its technological solutions in the response, highlighting the August 2025 release of "Roblox Sentinel," an AI-powered system designed to detect child endangerment interactions. The company also claims to have introduced new "age estimation technology" requiring users to submit selfie videos to verify their ages.



However, critics note these measures came years after safety advocates began raising alarms. Former employees have told investigators that company leadership resisted implementing stronger safety measures because "if you're limiting users' engagement, it's hurting your metrics."



The platform reduced trust and safety expenses by 2 percent year-over-year in 2024 while pursuing profitability, replacing human moderators with less reliable AI systems despite hosting millions of user-generated games with minimal oversight.

Roblox's NCMEC Reporting Claims Raise Questions

The company claimed it submitted 24,522 reports to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) in 2024, representing "0.12% of the 20.3 million total reports" submitted to the organization. Roblox framed this as evidence of responsible reporting practices.

However, child safety experts question whether this relatively small percentage reflects effective moderation or indicates the company isn't detecting the full scope of problematic activity on its platform. With 82 million daily active users and over 50,000 chat messages processed every second, the low reporting rate may suggest inadequate monitoring rather than platform safety.

What This Means for Louisiana Families

Despite Roblox's defensive response, Louisiana parents should remain vigilant about their children's gaming activities. The company's acknowledgment that "bad actors adapt to evade detection" and frequently attempt to "take users to other platforms" confirms ongoing risks to Louisiana children.

Attorney General Murrill's lawsuit seeks permanent injunctive relief that would require Roblox to implement meaningful protections for Louisiana children, along with restitution to the state and civil penalties under Louisiana law.

The case could set important precedents for how online platforms must protect children, with legal experts estimating individual sexual abuse cases against Roblox could result in settlements between $1 million and $3 million per plaintiff.

Louisiana Parents Should Take Immediate Action

Regardless of Roblox's safety claims, Louisiana families should:

Immediately review children's gaming activities and online communications

Implement strict parental controls on all internet-connected devices

Have age-appropriate conversations about online safety and predatory behavior

Consider alternatives to platforms with documented safety failures

Report any suspicious online activity to local law enforcement

As Attorney General Murrill emphasized, "every parent should be aware of the clear and present danger posed to their children by Roblox so they can prevent the unthinkable from ever happening in their own home."