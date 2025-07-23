Highlights

Louisiana ranks #1 nationally for most at-risk youth, according to WalletHub's 2025 analysis of 51 states and D.C.

16.6 percent of Louisiana young adults ages 18-24 are disconnected from both work and school without high school completion, the highest rate in America

Louisiana also ranks 2nd in youth poverty rate and 3rd in teen birth rates

and The state ranks 4th lowest in youth labor force participation

Multiple state and federal programs exist to address these challenges, but many families don't know about available resources

Louisiana Ranks Worst in Nation for At-Risk Youth, New Study Reveals

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana has a lot of work to do when it comes to helping the most vulnerable of our youth. At least, according to a new study out this week.

WalletHub's 2025 report on States with the Most At-Risk Youth ranks Louisiana dead last in youth outcomes nationwide. The study evaluated all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 15 key indicators of youth risk.

Louisiana has 16.6 percent of people ages 18 to 24 who are not attending school or working and have no degree beyond high school. This represents thousands of Louisiana families facing economic uncertainty.

Understanding Louisiana's Youth Challenge

Louisiana struggles with at-risk youth for multiple reasons.

The state ranks 7th nationally for people ages 18 to 24 without a high school diploma, at 13.9 percent. This severely limits their earning potential and job prospects. Louisiana also has the second-highest youth poverty rate and the third-highest teen birth rate in the country.



These factors make it harder for young people to improve their financial situation. Young Louisianans face multiple barriers at once: lack of education credentials, limited work experience, and family responsibilities that can derail career development.

The problem extends beyond individual families. At least 77 percent of young adults today cannot join the U.S. military because they fail academic, moral, or health qualifications. This suggests workforce readiness challenges that affect national security and economic competitiveness.

Breaking Down the Rankings

Louisiana's overall ranking reflects poor performance across multiple categories:

Education and Employment (Ranked 2nd worst nationally):

1st place (worst) in disconnected youth percentage

7th place in youth without a high school diploma

4th place (worst) in youth labor force participation rate

Health Outcomes (Ranked 8th worst nationally):

7th place in overweight and obese youth

Various rankings in substance use and mental health metrics

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 15 key indicators of youth risk. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale where 100 represents the highest level of youth risk.

The Scope of Youth Disconnection

Nearly 1 in 6 young people between the ages of 16 to 24 in Louisiana are disconnected from both school and work. This population is known as Opportunity Youth.

The data reveals troubling disparities within Louisiana's disconnected youth population. Black males are more likely to be disconnected than their white counterparts. Disconnected young women are three times more likely to be mothers. One in six disconnected youth in Louisiana live with a disability.

Louisiana's birth rate of 25.7 births per 1,000 women ranks third-highest in the country. About 75 percent of teen births in Louisiana are to mothers in their late teens (ages 18 and 19). Eighteen percent of teen births were to teens who already have a child.

Available Resources and Programs

Louisiana offers multiple programs to support at-risk youth, though many families don't know these resources exist.

Federal and State Workforce Programs

Louisiana's Combined State Plan includes six core programs funded under WIOA (Adult, Dislocated Worker, Youth, Wagner-Peyser, Adult Education and Vocational Rehabilitation). The plan also includes partner programs like TANF Employment and training programs. WIOA provides support for eligible youth ages 12-24 who face barriers to education, training, and employment.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission provides rehabilitation services through its Vocational Rehabilitation Program. The program offers individuals with disabilities services to help them compete in the interview process, get jobs, keep jobs, and develop careers.

Alternative Education Pathways

The Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program (YCP) provides an alternative educational program for adolescents. The structured, military-style environment helps participants build discipline, leadership, and responsibility while earning their high school equivalency diplomas.

YouthBuild programs give at-risk youth ages 16-24 the opportunity to earn their high school diploma or state-recognized equivalency degree, learn to be community leaders, and prepare for college and other post-secondary training opportunities.

State Policy Initiatives

Louisiana's new school and district accountability plan emphasizes work-based learning experiences. This includes career and technical training as well as internships and apprenticeships. The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is traveling the state to engage with local school systems, business and industry, and economic development organizations on the state's efforts to expand work-based learning.

What These Numbers Mean for Louisiana Families

When young adults can't find stable employment or complete their education, entire households and communities feel the impact.

Research shows that when youth grow up in environments with economic problems and a lack of role models, they're more at risk for poverty, early pregnancy, and violence, especially in adulthood. This creates cycles that can persist across multiple generations.

Teens ages 16 to 19 who are not in school or working face barriers as they enter adulthood. This is especially true for those who have left school, transitioned out of foster care, or had early contact with the juvenile justice system.

Community and Policy Response Needed

Addressing Louisiana's youth crisis requires action across multiple sectors.

The Louisiana Opportunity Youth Skills Coalition is a network of direct service providers and advocacy organizations working to ensure that the state's policies effectively serve disconnected young adults.

Past approaches to youth policymaking have failed to address all of Louisiana's youth needs. Too many young Louisianans fall through gaps in the social safety net. This suggests that while programs exist, coordination and case management remain challenges.

Solutions require both immediate intervention and long-term systemic change. Immediate needs include connecting disconnected youth with existing programs and services. Long-term solutions involve addressing root causes, including educational quality, economic opportunity, and community support systems.

Looking Forward

Louisiana's ranking as the state with the most at-risk youth provides a clear mandate for action. The data shows that programs and policies exist to address these challenges. The question is whether Louisiana can mobilize the political will and community coordination necessary to implement them effectively.

For Louisiana families dealing with these challenges, resources are available through the Louisiana Workforce Commission, local Community Action Agencies, and various nonprofit organizations. The key is connecting young adults and their families with appropriate services before challenges become insurmountable.