Highlights

New Orleans ranks 292nd out of 300 cities for first-time home buyers in WalletHub's 2025 analysis

Baton Rouge performs better at 253rd place, while Shreveport ranks 258th nationally

Louisiana cities face challenges in affordability and quality of life metrics

New Orleans shows weakness in real estate market conditions and overall livability scores

Study evaluated 22 factors including housing costs, market strength, and community quality

New Orleans Ranks Among Worst Cities for First-Time Home Buyers in 2025 Study

Louisiana's largest city lands 292nd out of 300 in affordability, market conditions analysis

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — It's not exactly easy to start out in the Big Easy, at least according to a new study out this week.

New Orleans placed 292nd out of 300 cities in WalletHub's 2025 analysis of the best places for first-time home buyers. The ranking puts the Crescent City in the bottom eighth of cities nationwide, demonstrating the real obstacles facing prospective homeowners in Louisiana's cultural capital.

Louisiana Cities Face National Challenges

The study looked at cities in three ways—how affordable they are, what their housing markets look like, and what it's actually like to live there. Louisiana's biggest cities didn't fare well. Baton Rouge did better at 253rd place, while Shreveport landed at 258th nationally.

"Buying a home for the first time is a very stressful and difficult process, especially when housing prices are through the roof and interest rates have risen sharply in the past few years," explained WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "The best cities for first-time home buyers not only are affordable both in terms of buying a house and living there afterward, but they also have a lot of housing choices as well as low crime rates and good schools."

New Orleans Falls Short Where It Matters Most

New Orleans struggled in the areas that matter most to people buying their first homes. The city ranked 213th in affordability, 195th in real estate market conditions, and 295th in quality of life. Those numbers tell a story about housing costs that don't match up with what people earn, too few homes on the market, and everyday problems that make life harder.

Here's the thing about affordability in New Orleans: the houses might look reasonably priced next to places like San Francisco or New York, but the city's lower median household incomes create affordability pressures for people who actually live and work here.

Market Conditions Present Real Hurdles

The housing market in New Orleans tells a complicated story. The study looked at things like how many homes are for sale, new construction permits, how much home values have gone up, and foreclosure rates. New Orleans landed somewhere in the middle for market conditions, which suggests there are homes available but not much new building happening to give buyers more options.

Home values in New Orleans haven't climbed nearly as fast as places like Boise, Idaho, where houses became worth about 121% more between 2017 and 2023. That slower growth might sound good for affordability, but it could also mean the local economy isn't as strong.

New Orleans does win in one area: the city ranks second in the country for the lowest home energy costs, right behind Baton Rouge. But that single bright spot gets buried under all the other problems.

Property Insurance Crisis Compounds Problems

Louisiana's property insurance mess makes everything worse for people trying to buy homes. About 120,000 Louisiana property owners were left scrambling for new insurance when their companies just up and left in 2022 and 2023.

The numbers are brutal: insurance premiums in Louisiana averaged $10,964 in 2024 and are headed for $13,937 by the end of 2025—that's a 27% jump in one year, the biggest increase in the country. These sky-high premiums are killing deals before they even get started. In February 2025 alone, about 18% of home sales that were supposed to close got canceled because buyers couldn't find affordable insurance.

Quality of Life Factors Drag Down Rankings

New Orleans ranked 295th for quality of life, and that goes way beyond just housing costs. The study looked at schools, crime, job opportunities, weather, and how easy it is to get around town. These things matter a lot to people who want to put down roots somewhere.

Crime remains a big concern for young families considering New Orleans. The study factored in both violent crime and property crime, two areas where the city has struggled compared to the rest of the country.

Rising Rental Costs Squeeze Potential Buyers

It's getting harder to save up for a house when rent keeps going up. Recent numbers show the average rent has jumped significantly, with one-bedroom apartments now averaging $1,838 and hitting $2,262 in hot neighborhoods like the French Quarter and Warehouse District. When rent eats up more and more of your paycheck each month, it's nearly impossible to save enough for a down payment.

How Louisiana Stacks Up Against Winners

Louisiana looks pretty rough next to the cities that made the top of the list. Palm Bay, Florida, came in first place thanks to lots of available homes, good rates of millennial homeownership, and solid price growth. Boise, Idaho, and Tampa, Florida, grabbed the second and third spots.

Six of the top 10 cities were in Florida, which suggests the Southeast has figured out how to make homebuying work for regular people. Those markets usually combine housing that doesn't break the bank with growing job markets and business-friendly environments.

National Context Shows Broader Challenges

The problems in Louisiana cities aren't happening in a vacuum. Across the country, first-time buyers made up just 24% of home purchases in 2024, down from 32% the year before—the lowest it's been in decades.

Research from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies shows that we're simply not building enough houses anywhere in America. Even cities in the South that used to crank out new homes have slowed way down, making them look more like expensive coastal markets where nobody can afford to buy.

Economic Implications for Louisiana

The rankings carry implications beyond individual homebuying decisions. Cities that struggle to attract and retain first-time buyers may face challenges building sustainable economic growth, as homeownership represents a key pathway to household wealth building and community investment.

Louisiana's position in these rankings reflects broader economic challenges, including slower job growth, aging infrastructure, and competition from faster-growing regional markets. State and local policymakers have increasingly focused on economic development initiatives designed to attract young professionals and families.

Baton Rouge Shows Mixed Results

Baton Rouge landed at 253rd place, which puts it in the middle of Louisiana's cities but still pretty low nationally. The capital city has the cheapest home energy costs in America, but that advantage gets wiped out by other affordability problems.

There are some signs things might be getting a little better. Louisiana's housing market has shown some recent signs of stabilization. Building permits for new homes were up almost 4% through November 2024, and the number of new home listings increased 2.7% from 2023—the first time that's happened since 2021.

Looking Forward

New Orleans still has things going for it that don't show up in housing market spreadsheets. The city's culture, food, and history keep drawing people who care more about where they live than just the economics of it.

Some neighborhoods in New Orleans offer better deals for first-time buyers, especially areas where new infrastructure and businesses are moving in. The key is knowing where to look.

Study Methodology and Scope

WalletHub's analysis evaluated 300 cities across 22 specific metrics, weighting factors including housing affordability, cost of living, real estate taxes, active listings, building permits, mortgage lender availability, school quality, crime rates, and job market conditions. The study collected data through June 2025 from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The methodology aimed to capture the full spectrum of factors that influence first-time homebuying decisions, from immediate affordability concerns to long-term quality of life considerations that affect family decisions.

For Louisiana's cities, the rankings underscore the need for continued focus on economic development, infrastructure improvement, and public safety initiatives that can enhance their competitiveness for young residents and families seeking homeownership opportunities.