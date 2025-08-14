Highlights:

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill files lawsuit against Roblox in 21st Judicial District for failing to protect children from predators and explicit content

Recent Livingston Parish arrest involved suspect using Roblox with voice-altering technology to target minors

Platform hosts 82 million daily users with 56% under age 17, including games with sexually explicit content and simulated child abuse

Lawsuit seeks permanent injunction, restitution, and civil penalties under Louisiana Unfair Trade Practices Act

Parents across Louisiana urged to immediately review children's gaming activities and implement safety measures

Louisiana Families Face "Clear and Present Danger" from Gaming Giant's Safety Failures

Attorney General demands immediate action as platform continues facilitating child exploitation despite knowing dangers

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has filed a major child protection lawsuit against Roblox Corporation, alleging the popular gaming platform systematically fails to protect Louisiana children from predators and sexually explicit content while prioritizing profits over safety.

The lawsuit, filed in Louisiana's 21st Judicial District, comes as recent law enforcement activity in Livingston Parish revealed the platform's role in child exploitation cases affecting Louisiana families.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Attorney General's office, a suspect arrested last month for possessing child sexual abuse material was actively using Roblox with voice-altering technology designed to mimic young female voices for luring minors.

What Louisiana Parents Need to Know About Roblox Dangers

Roblox operates as an interactive online gaming platform with nearly 82 million daily active users worldwide, including significant numbers of Louisiana children. The platform's user demographics reveal the scope of potential local impact:

20% of users are under 9 years old

20% are between 9-12 years old

16% are ages 13-16

44% are 17 or older

The platform requires no age verification or parental permission for signup, allowing predators to pose as children and enabling minors to bypass age restrictions. According to Bloomberg's investigation, "It takes less than 60 seconds to create an account on Roblox, and you don't have to give them a name or an email address."

Once registered, users access millions of games ranging from innocent sports and fashion content to explicitly harmful material. A damning Hindenburg Research report in October 2024 described the platform as "an X-rated pedophile hellscape, exposing children to grooming, pornography, violent content and extremely abusive speech."

"Due to Roblox's lack of safety protocols, it endangers the safety of the children of Louisiana," Attorney General Murrill stated. "Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety."

Disturbing Content Found on Platform Accessible to Louisiana Children

The lawsuit details specific games that have appeared on Roblox's platform, including:

"Escape to Epstein Island"

"Diddy Party"

"Public Bathroom Simulator Vibe"

These games often contain sexually explicit material and simulated sexual activity, including depictions of child gang rape. A recent investigation revealed a group of 3,334 platform members openly trading child pornography and soliciting sexual acts from minors.

The Hindenburg Research investigation found 38 groups "openly soliciting sexual favors and trading child pornography," including one with over 100,000 members. Researchers created accounts listing ages as young as five and easily accessed sexually suggestive environments within minutes.

Roblox Developer Conference 2019 Credit: Getty Images loading...

The platform's real-time communication features enable direct contact between users, creating what the Attorney General's office describes as an unprotected environment for predators to target Louisiana children in their own homes. According to child safety experts, "Roblox can act as a gateway" to less moderated platforms where predators escalate their exploitation.

Recent Louisiana Law Enforcement Action Highlights Platform Risks

The Livingston Parish case demonstrates how predators specifically use Roblox to target Louisiana children. Law enforcement officers executing a search warrant discovered the suspect not only possessed child sexual abuse material but had invested in sophisticated voice-altering technology specifically for use on the Roblox platform.

This technology was allegedly employed to make the adult suspect sound like a young female, facilitating the luring and sexual exploitation of minor users. The timing of the arrest—while the suspect was actively using Roblox—underscores the ongoing nature of these threats to Louisiana families.

Similarly, in Orange County, Florida, a middle school employee allegedly offered young boys "Robux" (the platform's virtual currency) in exchange for performing sex acts over video chat, highlighting how the platform's economy is weaponized by predators.

Louisiana's lawsuit joins a growing wave of legal action against Roblox across the country. At least eight lawsuits have been filed by families in Alabama, California, Florida, Indiana, New Jersey, Texas, and Washington, with attorneys describing the platform as a "digital hunting ground for child abusers."

Recent high-profile cases demonstrate the national scope of the problem:

A 10-year-old California girl was abducted by a 27-year-old predator she met on Roblox in May 2025

A 13-year-old Iowa girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexually abused by a 37-year-old who posed as a teenager

In 2018, a 29-year-old was caught with 175 hours of video footage showing him grooming and engaging in explicit behavior with 150 minors using online platforms, primarily Roblox

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier issued a subpoena to Roblox in April 2025, demanding information about the platform's marketing to children, age verification procedures, and abuse reports involving Florida users. The investigation followed reports of children being exposed to "harmful content and bad actors" on the platform.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation labeled Roblox "a tool for sexual predators, a threat for children's safety" in 2024, while Bloomberg's investigation found that since 2018, at least two dozen people in the US alone had been arrested for abducting or abusing victims they met or groomed using Roblox.

Corporate Negligence Despite Known Dangers

Court documents and investigations reveal Roblox has long known about these safety failures but prioritized profits over protection. A former senior product designer told investigators: "If you're limiting users' engagement, it's hurting your metrics...in a lot of cases, the leadership doesn't want that."

The company has faced criticism for reducing trust and safety expenses by 2% year-over-year in 2024 while pushing toward profitability, replacing human moderators with less reliable AI systems. Despite the platform hosting millions of user-generated games with minimal oversight, Roblox cut content moderation spending to appease Wall Street.

In a controversial move, Roblox filed a $1.6 million lawsuit in 2021 against a safety critic who reported child safety concerns, alleging he was the leader of a "cult-like cybermob" harming the company's reputation.

The platform only implemented new parental controls in November 2024, years after safety advocates began raising alarms about predatory behavior and only after extensive public pressure and legal action.

Get our free mobile app

The state's lawsuit alleges Roblox violates Louisiana's Unfair Trade Practices Act by:

Facilitating distribution of child sexual abuse material and sexual exploitation of Louisiana children

Knowingly failing to implement basic safety controls protecting child users from predators

Intentionally failing to provide adequate notice to parents and children about platform dangers

Misrepresenting the platform's safety features to Louisiana consumers

Louisiana seeks permanent injunctive relief prohibiting Roblox from continuing these practices, along with restitution to the state, attorney's fees, and all civil penalties and damages allowable under Louisiana law.

What Louisiana Families Should Do Immediately

Attorney General Murrill emphasized that "every parent should be aware of the clear and present danger posed to their children by Roblox so they can prevent the unthinkable from ever happening in their own home."

Louisiana parents are advised to:

Immediately review their children's gaming activities and online communications

Implement parental controls on all devices with internet access

Discuss online safety with children of all ages

Report suspicious online activity to local law enforcement

Consider alternatives to platforms with documented safety failures

The lawsuit represents Louisiana's latest effort to hold technology companies accountable for protecting the state's children from online predators and harmful content.