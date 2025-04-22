NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) — A 34-year-old man from New Iberia is facing serious charges after being arrested for possessing a large volume of child sexual abuse material, part of what appears to be a sweeping crackdown on such crimes across Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Riley Joseph Broussard of Randy Drive was taken into custody by agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) on April 21. Broussard has been charged with 50 felony counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Authorities said the arrest stemmed from a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which triggered a joint investigation involving LBI’s Cyber Crime Unit, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Credit: Louisiana Bureau of Investigation/Louisiana Attorney General

In addition to the child pornography charges, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office also charged Broussard with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of unlawful use of body armor. He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail, and bond information is still pending. The investigation remains active.

A Statewide Push Against Child Exploitation

Broussard’s arrest is the latest in a growing list of similar cases across the state—signaling what many law enforcement agencies say is a ramped-up effort to go after individuals exploiting children.

Just last month, Louisiana State Police arrested Arthur Terry of Meraux for 11 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material involving victims under 13, along with one count of sexual abuse of an animal, following an investigation by the Special Victims Unit. Around the same time, Hannah Kinchen of Gonzales pleaded guilty in federal court for receiving child sexual abuse material, after coordinating photoshoots involving a minor and a self-identified pedophile. The disturbing details of that case sparked national headlines and came as part of a broader initiative under the DOJ's Project Safe Childhood.

Earlier this year, a Westwego man was also charged with possession of child pornography following an investigation by the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit.

Each of these arrests, including the most recent one in New Iberia, underscores a clear message from both state and federal law enforcement: these crimes will not go unchecked. The Attorney General’s office, Louisiana State Police, and federal partners are working aggressively to investigate, apprehend, and prosecute those who produce, share, or possess child sexual abuse material.

For Louisiana residents, these stories are a sobering reminder of the importance of digital safety, parental vigilance, and supporting law enforcement’s efforts to protect children. Officials continue to urge the public to report suspicious activity through local authorities or anonymously via the Louisiana State Police reporting system at la-safe.org.

As law enforcement continues to uncover more cases, the hope is that this zero-tolerance approach will both deliver justice and deter future offenders.