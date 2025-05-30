Highlights

Stillborn baby's remains discovered in dirty linens at Shreveport uniform facility

Infant died May 3 in Dallas, had funeral May 17, was supposed to be cremated

Body somehow mixed with soiled laundry shipment after funeral service

Texas Funeral Service Commission investigating how cremation protocols failed

No criminal activity suspected in Louisiana

Stillborn Baby from Dallas Found in Laundry Shipment at Shreveport Facility

Investigation underway after a premature infant was discovered wrapped in soiled linens at a uniform company.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KPEL News) - The body of a premature stillborn baby from Dallas was discovered in a hamper of dirty linens at a Shreveport uniform company Wednesday morning, prompting investigations by both Louisiana and Texas authorities.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, employees at Alsco Uniforms, located in the 500 block of Hollywood Avenue, found the remains around 5:30 a.m. while unloading linens from a delivery truck that had arrived from Dallas. Workers initially thought they had discovered a doll but called police after realizing the remains were human.

Get our free mobile app

What Happened: Dallas Baby Death Timeline

The stillborn baby died during birth on May 3 in Dallas. Investigators determined a funeral service was held May 17 at Golden Gate Funeral Home & Crematory in Dallas, with cremation scheduled to follow. However, the cremation never occurred.

Police confirm the initials of the stillborn found are KM, matching the obituary for Kendrell Dewayne Xavier Malone (May 3, 2025-May 3, 2025) listed on Golden Gate's website.

How a Stillborn Baby Was Found in a Shreveport Laundry

Police reports indicate the premature baby was very small, heavily decomposed and practically "mummified." The remains were found wrapped in soiled linens that had somehow become mixed with the laundry shipment after the funeral service.

Authorities have not determined how the body ended up in the laundry delivery, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police Statement on Baby Found in Linens

"This is a deeply distressing situation," said Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith. "Our thoughts are with the family of the child as this investigation unfolds."

Police say no homicide has occurred, and that it doesn't appear a crime was committed, at least in Louisiana.

Ben Fox, vice president of sales and marketing for Alsco Uniforms, issued a statement saying the company is "fully cooperating with local authorities and remain committed to the safety of our team, the integrity of our uniform and linen services, and full transparency as required throughout this process."

Texas Funeral Commission Investigating Baby Mix-Up

The Texas Funeral Service Commission has been notified and has opened an investigation to determine how the remains ended up in the laundry shipment. Shreveport police are also conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

The case highlights potential gaps in funeral home procedures and cremation protocols that are now under review by Texas regulatory authorities.