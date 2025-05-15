Highlights:

Fire began Wednesday afternoon in the south wing of Nottoway Plantation

Roof collapsed later that evening after the fire reignited

Crews from at least five departments battled the flames

No injuries reported; cause remains under investigation

Plantation owners say they plan to rebuild and restore

Fire Destroys Historic Nottoway Plantation in Iberville Parish

Crews from five fire departments responded to the historic Nottoway Plantation, but the iconic mansion appears it can't be saved. Here's what’s next.

WHITE CASTLE, La. (KPEL News) — A devastating fire has destroyed Nottoway Plantation, one of the largest and most iconic antebellum homes in the South, leaving behind smoldering ruins and a deep sense of loss for the community and those who’ve long worked to preserve Louisiana’s complicated history.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon, May 15, in the mansion’s south wing. Crews from across Iberville Parish and neighboring communities responded quickly, but the fire was relentless. Even after it was briefly brought under control, it flared back up that evening, ultimately causing the mansion’s roof to collapse.

No injuries have been reported, but the property itself is a near-total loss.

Nottoway Plantation Fire Destroys Historic Louisiana Landmark

Built in 1859 along the Mississippi River, Nottoway was more than just a tourist destination—it was a monument to Louisiana’s architectural grandeur and cultural contradictions. With more than 53,000 square feet of Greek Revival and Italianate design, it stood as a sprawling reminder of pre-Civil War wealth built on the backs of enslaved labor.

Over the years, it had been restored and reimagined as a luxury venue for weddings, tours, and events. While it never shed the weight of its past, it remained a place where Louisiana’s complex history lived and breathed.

Now, most of that structure is gone.

Nottoway Plantation Fire Timeline and Emergency Response Details

According to multiple reports from WBRZ, The Advocate, and WAFB, the fire started in the south wing around 2 p.m. and quickly escalated. Crews from White Castle, Bayou Goula, Baton Rouge, Plaquemine, and Donaldsonville all responded. Despite their efforts, the fire overwhelmed the aging structure.

Parish President Chris Daigle said the mansion’s multi-phase construction may have helped preserve some parts of the building, but the roof collapsed as flames tore through the upper levels late Wednesday night.

Officials have not determined the cause of the fire, and the investigation is ongoing.

Road Closures and Public Safety Around Nottoway Fire Scene

Road closures on LA-1 and River Road near the plantation added to the chaos Wednesday evening, with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office confirming closures as crews fought the fire. Those roads have since reopened, and no injuries have been reported.

Cultural Impact of Losing Nottoway Plantation in Louisiana

Louisiana’s landscape is dotted with historic homes, but few were as grand, or as emblematic of the region’s history, as Nottoway. Love it or loathe it, the mansion stood as a window into 19th-century Louisiana, and its loss will be felt in both the cultural and tourism communities.

Whether you were there for a wedding, a field trip, or just passing through White Castle on River Road, the sight of Nottoway towering behind its white columns was something you didn’t forget.

Now, the question becomes what comes next—and whether this piece of Louisiana history can, or should, be rebuilt.

