What a Proposed Refinery Could Mean for Acadia Parish’s Future

CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) — A proposed $1 billion refinery could mark a turning point for Acadia Parish, bringing hundreds of jobs and millions in tax revenue to the area—if it moves forward. The project, under consideration by Oklahoma-based Clean Refineries Inc., is still in its early stages, but the buzz is already building.

According to a report from The Advocate, CRI has not yet finalized a site. But conversations are underway with parish leaders, state officials, and economic development teams. If selected, Acadia Parish could become home to a refinery capable of processing up to 125,000 barrels of oil per day.

That kind of scale would make it one of the most significant industrial developments in the parish’s history—and a potential economic game changer for the region.

Acadia Parish Economic Development: $1B Refinery Could Be Parish's Largest Project

Officials close to the discussions say the project would be the largest private investment in Acadia Parish to date, The Advocate reports. While final site selection is still pending, the scale alone makes this a major moment for the parish.

Economic development leaders point to Acadia’s location, infrastructure access, and available land as key selling points. With oil-producing regions nearby and major highways running through the parish, the groundwork is there.

“Louisiana has the comprehensive economic ecosystem to support energy companies as they expand and innovate to meet global demand and standards,” Susan Bourgeois, Louisiana Economic Development secretary, told The Advocate. “We are pleased in Clean Refineries Inc’s interest in our state and look forward to working closely with them and our partners to advance this project."

Refinery Jobs and Tax Revenue: What Acadia Parish Could Gain

If the refinery is built, the economic ripple effects would be immediate. The project could bring hundreds of full-time jobs—many of them high-wage positions—to a parish with just over 60,000 residents. The construction phase alone would create even more opportunities across skilled trades and support sectors.

Local business owners could see a boost as well. Hotels, restaurants, transportation companies, and industrial suppliers would all benefit from the added traffic and workforce.

The refinery would also generate millions in tax revenue for parish schools, roads, and essential services, helping fund long-term community improvements.

Environmental Impact of Proposed Refinery in Acadia Parish

Big projects come with big questions. While there’s been no organized public opposition yet, residents and environmental groups are watching closely. Concerns about water use, emissions, and the refinery’s footprint on rural infrastructure are already part of the conversation.

“This is a refinery built for today’s needs and tomorrow’s standards,” CRI president Derek Williamson told The Advocate. “Southern Louisiana is a strategic gateway for marine transport, freight logistics, and road infrastructure. We’re delivering a next-generation supply chain that’s clean, reliable, and built to last.”

The project would need to pass through state and federal environmental reviews, including permitting through the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency. Transparency and local input will be key as the process moves forward.

Officials have said community meetings and public comment periods will be included if Acadia Parish becomes the final site.

Next Steps for the Proposed Refinery in Acadia Parish

CRI is still evaluating multiple Louisiana locations. While Acadia Parish is in serious contention, no timeline has been publicly confirmed. If selected, officials say the company could begin permitting and site work within the next 12 to 24 months.

In the meantime, parish leaders are cautiously optimistic—excited about the potential but aware of the need to manage it responsibly.

For a parish known for its agriculture and rice fields, the idea of hosting a billion-dollar oil refinery might feel like a sharp turn. But if it’s done right, this could be a defining chapter in Acadia Parish’s economic future.