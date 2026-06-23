(Lafayette, LA) - The Louisiana Attorney General's Office announced eight arrests, including three from Lafayette, of men charged for allegations involving crimes against children.

Liz Murrill's Office says the arrests are the result of a joint investigation involving multiple organizations in Louisiana, including the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

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Murrill's officials report that the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation conducted an undercover online operation on June 17 and 18. Officials say they were looking to nab anyone who was using electronic communications and the internet to prey on children.

All 8 individuals were arrested on charges of

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

The following are the three men arrested locally:

Louisiana Attorney General Andrew Belk

30-year-old Andrew Belk of Lafayette was arrested.

Louisiana Attorney General Raul Xochihua

29-year-old Raul Xochihua of Lafayette was arrested.

Louisiana Attorney General John Shepard

39-year-old John Shepard of Lafayette was arrested

The Jail Time Possible for Those with Allegations of Crimes Against Children

If convicted of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, the person can face the following:

Whoever commits the crime of indecent behavior with juveniles shall be fined not more than five thousand dollars, or imprisoned with or without hard labor for not more than seven years, or both, provided that the defendant shall not be eligible to have his conviction set aside or his prosecution dismissed in accordance with the provisions of Code of Criminal Procedure Article 893.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA MAN ORDERED TO BE SURGICALLY CASTRATED

If convicted of Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor, the person can face the following:

Whoever intentionally possesses child sexual abuse materials shall be fined not more than fifty thousand dollars and shall be imprisoned at hard labor for not less than five years or more than twenty years, without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

The following is a list of the multiple agencies that participated in the undercover operation:

Louisiana Bureau of Investigation

Homeland Security Investigations

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office

Louisiana State Police

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office

Youngsville Police Department

Attorney General Liz Murrill reiterated a statement she has made since becoming the Louisiana Attorney General by saying that if someone is found guilty of hurting a child, "you will face Louisiana justice."