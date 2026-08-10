RAYNE, La. - A Rayne couple faces child cruelty charges after children in their care tested positive for drug exposure, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.

READ MORE: Two Arrested After Deputies Find 2.5 Pounds of Cocaine on I-10

Drake Anthony Doucet, 27, and Jamie Lynn Lopez, 35, both of Rayne, were each charged with three counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles. Doucet was also booked on possession of drug paraphernalia.

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How the Investigation Began: A DCFS Follow-Up Visit

The arrest stems from an investigation that began when one of the suspects was found in possession of drug paraphernalia in the presence of minor children during a follow-up visit by the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS), deputies said.

What Testing Found: Three Children, Three Drugs

As the investigation continued, the children were removed from the residence, and testing showed they were under the influence of illegal narcotics, including methamphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl. Deputies said the children were 12, 8, and a newborn.

Both Doucet and Lopez were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.