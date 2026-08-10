(Lafayette, LA) - A variety of individuals have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center in the last five days.

Arrests happen throughout the week, and we will continue to add to the list of daily bookings covering from August 10th through August 14th.

Types of Charges for Which People Were Booked into the Lafayette Jail

There were a handful of arrests for charges involving domestic violence. Each person was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

There were additional arrests for Simple Burglary.

One person has been booked on a charge of Terrorizing, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Resisting an Officer.

Two people were booked into the jail for Possession of Schedule II drugs. The types of drugs that are classified as Schedule II in Louisiana are things like opiates, depressants, stimulants, etc. You can click here to take a look.

One person was arrested on a charge of Theft.

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Other people arrested this week were booked into jail for outstanding warrants.

All people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.