(New Iberia, LA) - If you happen to see a U.S Air Force plane over New Iberia this week, there is no need for alarm, as the military will be teaming up with the Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District in an aerial training exercise for mosquito abatement.

According to officials with the Iberia Parish Government, the planes will be flying as part of a training exercise in the event that, after a major hurricane, the planes might be needed for mosquito abatement.

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The U.S. Air Force 757th will conduct its spraying test on Tuesday evening, August 11.

What to Expect from the Mosquito Abatement Spraying with the U.S Air Force in New Iberia

Residents in New Iberia will see a low-flying military aircraft, and officials want them to know the plane will pass by quickly.

Spray Zone in Iberia Parish for the U.S. Air Force Plane Mosquito Abatement on Tuesday

Iberia Parish Government Aerial Spraying 2

The biggest question about the test is where they will be spraying. According to the Iberia Parish Government, the spray zone will be south of Highway 90 from Jeanerette to Delcambre, and will include the following areas and their surrounding areas:

Port of Iberia

Avery Island

Bayou Jack

Huberville

Patoutville

According to officials, you won't notice much unless you "are hypersensitive to insecticides." In addition, if you just don't want to be exposed to it, you can simply limit your outdoor activity. The testing should commence as the sun sets, weather permitting.

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If you happen to be outside, you'll see a large, low-flying craft.

If you have questions, you can call the Iberia Parish Government at 337-365-4933.

If you would like more information about the pesticide Naled, you can visit the epa.gov or https://www.epa.gov/mosquitocontrol/naled-mosquito-control.