(Lafayette, LA) - As arrests have been made in Lafayette Parish, those individuals arrested and taken to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are booked on a variety of charges.

For example, one person was booked into the Jail on charges of Identity Theft, Swindling and Simple Burglary.

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One Person Booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail Had Multiple Charges

Another person who was booked into the jail faced multiple charges, and they are as follows:

Careless Operation

Battery of a Police Officer

First-degree Vehicular Negliegent Injuring

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Vehicular Negliegent Injuring

A Few People Were Arrested in Lafayette Parish for Driving While Intoxicated

This week, we are seeing a continuation of people who have been arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

A few people were arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute drugs.

READ MORE: POLITICAL CANDIDATE SHELLY HOPES FOR AN ATTACK ON LOUISIANA WHERE IT'S "WHERE STUPID PEOPLE LIVE"

Other people arrested this week were booked into jail for outstanding warrants.

All people booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.