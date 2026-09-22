BAKER, La. - A 13-year-old Baker High School student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun onto campus during Sunday football practice, according to school officials.

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What Happened: Gun Brought to Campus During Sunday Football Practice

The ninth grader had practice that day, and no one reported seeing the weapon at the time. However, the student later admitted he had brought the gun and told officials he could no longer locate it, saying the last place he remembered having it was in his backpack.

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Administrators received a report about the alleged incident and notified Baker Police, who questioned the student and took him into custody on Monday. Officers then searched for the missing weapon, which was ultimately found off campus.

How Baker Police and School Officials Responded

In response, Baker Police increased their presence at the school on Monday, and additional security measures were put in place.

Baker High School's Statement and Virtual Classes Tuesday

“Helix and the City of Baker School System have a zero tolerance policy with respect to guns on campus and violators will be punished. Louisiana law also prohibits firearms on school property,” school leadership said in a statement. “Please know the safety of our students and staff is always our number one priority. We encourage parents to please talk to your children about guns and gun violence, particularly if you have guns in your home.”

Out of an abundance of caution, Baker High School will hold virtual classes on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, to allow investigators to continue their work.