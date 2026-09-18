(KPEL News) - The Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers group is asking for the public's help on behalf of the Crowley Police Department after a man was shot multiple times and then crashed his car.

A Man Was Killed in a Hale of Gunfire in Crowley

After all of the shots rang out and the vehicle crashed, the Crowley Police Department found Patrick Robinson days in the vehicle. Investigators said the man was driving from the Westwood Subdivision when shots rang out.

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Crowley Authorities Say a Homicide Victim Was Shot by Multiple People

Investigators looking into the case say multiple suspects opened fire on Robinson's vehicle. This all unfolded as he was leaving the subdivision, and investigators say the suspects were firing their weapons from the area of the railroad tracks.

Robinson was fatally wounded, and according to Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers, the man's vehicle crashed a few blocks away from where the barrage of gunfire erupted.

All of this craziness happened at around 12:20 a.m. on the morning of September 5, and after the guns were fired, officials say the suspects were seen running away into a wooded area just east of Marcel Thomas Ave.

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers spokesman, Acadia Sheriff K.P. Gibson, says law enforcement in the area is asking for information to solve the case. Any small detail can help.

When Contacting the Acadia Crime Stoppers Program, You Remain Anonymous

If you know something, you are asked to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Line at 337-789-TIPS (8477), or you can use the P3 app from any mobile device.

When you contact Acadia Crime Stoppers, you remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you can receive a reward of up to $2,500.