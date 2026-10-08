(Lafayette, LA) - Lafayette parents are looking for pumpkin patches in Lafayette and surrounding areas to take their little pumpkins to in order to snap that perfect Halloween picture.

In Lafayette and across Acadiana, several beautiful places offer pumpkin patches where you can visit and buy a pumpkin. It's a great opportunity to get the picture you want.

While most of us use pumpkins for decorating, early Americans used them as a food source. We use them for pies today, treats, and other concoctions, but they were once a gourd that provided needed nutrients.

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Evidence of pumpkins as a food source in North America dates back about 7,500 years, according to Global Produce Sales. People in Mexico and surrounding areas used pumpkins as a food source and for storage.

In colonial America, people also harvested pumpkins and other gourds as food. When Irish immigrants came to America, they brought with them their tradition of carving gourds and pumpkins into jack-o-lanterns.

Now, many families visit local pumpkin patches to choose pumpkins for carving and take family photos.

Photo courtesy of Paul Kapischka, otfy9j1fnda, via Unsplash Pumpkins

Parc De Oaks Pumpkin Patch

The Parc De Oaks Pumpkin Patch will be held for 3 weekends in October this year. They are located at 3302 Moss Street.

The big weekend celebrations for the Parc De Oaks Pumpkin Patch will take place from October 9 to October 11, October 16 to October 18, and October 23 to October 25.

Visiting the Parc De Oaks Pumpkin Patch is free, and there are free activities for children. The pumpkin patch will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays. On Saturdays, the hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The organizers say there will be plenty of family-friendly activities, but as parking is limited, they are asking people to carpool.

Youngsville Community Church Pumpkin Patch

The Youngsville Community Church is holding its 2nd annual Pumpkin Patch from Monday, September 29, through October 31. Admission is free, and there will be more than 1,000 pumpkins to choose from.

You can find more information on the Youngsville Community Church Facebook page. The church is located at 4129 Verot School Road. Kids Day activities are happening Saturday, October 10.

The pumpkin patch offers multiple photo areas. They are open Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Photo by Beth Teutschmann on Unsplash two lighted jack-o-lanterns during night time

How to Pick a Pumpkin for Carving

If you take a photo at one of the free photo-op pumpkin patch locations, you may decide to buy a pumpkin for the kids to carve. How do you know which pumpkin you should choose for the best carving? Click this video for great advice!

100 Easy Ideas for Pumpkin Carving

After you pick out the perfect pumpkin to carve, here are some easy-to-follow carving ideas. Click on this video from Decor Tips for some really cute ideas!