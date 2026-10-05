(Lafayette, LA) - As another week has started in Lafayette, multiple people have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for October 4 to 9. As new arrests are added to the daily report, we will add the information to this report.

One person was arrested on a charge of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, but this person also faced these additional charges:

Operating a Vehicle Under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses

Improper Lane Change

Operating an Unsafe Vehicle

Operating a Vehicle with a Suspended License

Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle

This week, a handful of people have been arrested for Battery of a Dating Partner and Domestic Abuse.

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The list of arrests included multiple people booked into the jail on various drug charges, and one man was arrested on a charge of False Imprisonment.

Everyone booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.