Lafayette Jail Arrests and Bookings October 4 – October 9
(Lafayette, LA) - As another week has started in Lafayette, multiple people have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for October 4 to 9. As new arrests are added to the daily report, we will add the information to this report.
One person was arrested on a charge of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, but this person also faced these additional charges:
- Operating a Vehicle Under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses
- Improper Lane Change
- Operating an Unsafe Vehicle
- Operating a Vehicle with a Suspended License
- Open Alcohol Container in Vehicle
This week, a handful of people have been arrested for Battery of a Dating Partner and Domestic Abuse.
The list of arrests included multiple people booked into the jail on various drug charges, and one man was arrested on a charge of False Imprisonment.
Everyone booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Lafayette Parish Arrests/Bookings October 4 - October 9
Gallery Credit: BernadetteLee