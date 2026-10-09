(Opelousas, LA) - The allegations of cruelty to juveniles against two people in Opelousas are horrific; both have been arrested on multiple charges. St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says deputies were initially called to the home after allegations were made that drugs were present in the home in the presence of children.

Two Children Locked in a Room with Zip Ties and Wire Were Removed from Opelousas Home

Imagine the horror that deputies must have felt when they went into the home, and they say they discovered that two children had been locked in one of the rooms with zip ties and wire. That's correct; the room that had fecal matter covering the window had two children locked inside.

Deputies did make contact with the mother of the four children who were in the home at the time, and according to Sheriff Guidroz, she did not want to talk to authorities. The mother was in the home during the investigation and was identified as Kimberly Ann Bolejack.

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Mother of Seven Children Removed from Opelousas Home Arrested

Kimberly was not the only person arrested at the home on October 8; 25-year-old Nickolas Brett Bolejack was also placed under arrest.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Kimberly Bolejack

The mother, Kimberly, was arrested on the following charges:

Two Counts of False Imprisonment

Seven Counts of Illegal Use of CDS in Presence of Minors

One Count of Cruelty to Animals

Two Counts of 2 nd Degree Cruelty to Juveniles

Five Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles (minor injuries)

One Count of Drug Paraphernalia

Seven Counts of Criminal Neglect of Family

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Nickolas Bolejack

Nickolas was arrested on the following charges:

Two Counts of False Imprisonment

Seven Counts of Illegal Use of CDS in Presence of Minors

One Count of Cruelty to Animals

Two Counts of 2 nd Degree Cruelty to Juveniles

Five Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles (minor injuries)

One Count of Drug Paraphernalia

Seven Counts of Criminal Neglect of Family

In addition to the four children who were in the home when deputies got to the scene, three other children who were at various schools were also taken into the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Seven Kids Under the Age of 12 Were Removed from an Opelousas Home; DCFS Agents Had to Wear Hazmat Suits to Go Into the Home

All seven of the children are 12 years of age or younger. DCFS officials removed all the children from the home and wore hazmat suits to protect themselves from the home's condition, insects, and odor.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA PARENTS ACCUSED OF LEAVING 4-YEAR-OLD AFTER THC GUMMY TO ATTEND LSU GAME

Deputies say they recovered narcotic residue and drug paraphernalia after getting a search warrant for the home.

Sheriff Guidroz had the following to say:

The living conditions in the home were horrid enough to nauseate veteran narcotics detectives, who see some of the worst things in society. This case demonstrates the results of illegal narcotics use and its effects on innocent children.

The Sheriff added that the home was filthy and in horrid condition.