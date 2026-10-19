LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Somewhere in Acadiana this week, a bay leaf will floating in a pot of something good. Nobody at the table can tell you what it’s doing there. Somebody put it in because that's how their grandmother did it.

In one side-by-side chicken stock test, the batch with a bay leaf tasted a little more herbal. The leaf was over a year old, and the difference was too small to call crucial.

That little leaf is a decent stand-in for the whole Southern kitchen. We inherit steps from the people who taught us, and we keep them without asking why. Plenty of those steps hold up when somebody tests them, but some don’t. Here's a friendly audit of what actually works and what ingredient does (or doesn't) belong in that pot.

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The Bay Leaf Is Coasting on Its Reputation

When the same writer reran the test with a fresh bay leaf, that batch won going away. Old dried leaves lose their punch the longer they sit. The jar that’s been in your cabinet since who knows when may be doing little. Three dried leaves swung the other way and gave the stock a grassy edge that some tasters found too strong.

Another tasting lined up eight testers, and five of them picked out the dish made with the bay leaf. The writer who ran it admitted the test wasn’t rigorous. One reader wrote in to say you probably can’t detect bay in a pot of soup, but something would be missing without it.

That may be the best case anybody has made for the bay leaf: you can’t find it, and you’d still miss it. A fresh leaf clearly does more than a stale one. Check the date on your jar, and if it’s older than your last car, toss it.

Supermarket Paprika May Be There for the Color

Paprika gets the same side-eye. In a taste test of sweet paprika, test-kitchen tasters tried six brands. Most called the McCormick from the supermarket shelf one-dimensional, even flavorless, though some found it perfectly respectable. A Hungarian sweet paprika from The Spice House won.

If the paprika in your pantry is mostly there to turn the deviled eggs a pretty shade of orange, it’s doing its job. If you want flavor, go looking for the Hungarian kind.

Searing Doesn’t Seal Anything In

A German chemist proposed in the mid-1800s that high heat forms a crust that locks the juices in, and plenty of cooks still swear that a hard sear does exactly that. Food scientist Harold McGee points out that the crust isn’t waterproof, and the sizzle you hear in the pan is moisture escaping.

Chef and food writer Kenji López-Alt tested it himself. In one experiment, meat seared first and then roasted lost 1.68 percent more juice than meat roasted first and seared at the end. The gap was small, but it ran opposite to the myth.

So why sear? Flavor. The browning builds it, and a strongly flavored bite tastes juicier, which is probably why the myth stuck around so long. López-Alt’s advice for a steak is to start it in the oven and finish it with the sear.

Salt Won’t Toughen Your Beans

Red beans on Monday are a tradition as old as Acadiana, and so is the rule that you never salt the beans early, because salt supposedly makes the skins tough.

Kenji López-Alt took on that rule. When beans soak in salt water, he explains, sodium ions replace some of the magnesium and calcium in the skins, and that softens them. The result is beans that come out creamier, better seasoned, and much less likely to burst. A kitchen test that salted the cooking water came to the same conclusion: flavorful beans with intact skins and creamy, tender centers.

McGee sees it a little differently. Salt in the soaking water speeds up cooking, he says, but salt in the pot can nudge the texture toward mealy. When beans do stay hard, old beans and acidic ingredients such as wine are the usual suspects.

Soaking is optional, too. The same kitchen test found it only shortens cooking time a little, and skipping it may add about 15 minutes. Whether soaking cuts down on gas depends on who you ask.

Buttermilk and the Salt Question

Buttermilk is another article of faith, especially anywhere fried chicken is involved. Alton Brown’s “Good Eats: The Early Years” says the acid and sugars in an overnight buttermilk soak work their way into the chicken and help tenderize it. Whether the acid is doing the heavy lifting is harder to pin down.

One test-kitchen recipe treats the soak as a buttermilk brine, heavily seasoned with salt, to season the chicken and keep it juicy. The same recipe stirs a little buttermilk into the flour coating, where it forms small clumps that fry up extra crisp. So how much of the result belongs to the buttermilk and how much to the salt? It's really hard to say.

The Fights Nobody Can Win

Some kitchen arguments will never be settled by a test. Okra or filé in the gumbo. Tomatoes or no tomatoes. How dark the roux should get, and whether anybody’s allowed to walk away from the stove while it cooks.

Those fights come down to tradition, mostly. These are arguments as old as the family recipe card, but it's really hard to gauge what's legitimate science and what is just what grandma did.

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