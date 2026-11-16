Customers of Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank reported trouble with online banking, transfers and ATMs across the country Monday. Chase has acknowledged a technical issue.

Chase has more branches in Lafayette than any other bank. Acadiana customers of all four banks use the online and mobile services that users reported were down. No bank has given a cause or a restoration time, but Chase said customers still have access to their accounts and funds.

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What Lafayette Bank Customers Need to Know

Chase operates branches across Lafayette, including locations on Johnston Street and West Congress Street.

Users reported trouble logging in, viewing balances, making transfers, and opening bank apps. Some said they could not cash checks, withdraw money, or process cashier’s checks. Others reported problems with ATMs. Users also listed Zelle and J.P. Morgan as having issues.

Customers with a payment due today can screenshot any failed attempt and contact the biller. Scammers impersonate banks, so call the number on your card or statement rather than one a caller or message gives you.

What the Banks Have Said

Chase Support told a customer on X that it is working to resolve an issue with online banking and asked users to try again later. Chase described the cause as a technical issue that is slowing some transactions.

Some Chase app users saw a message reading “Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please try back later.”

Statements from Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank had not surfaced as of publication.

How Many Reports Have Come In

Downdetector, which tracks user-submitted problem reports, counted 4,380 Chase reports by early Monday afternoon. It logged 1,244 for Bank of America and 511 for Wells Fargo. The figures reflect user reports and do not measure how many customers were affected. Reports began climbing Monday morning.

What Is Known About the Cause

The bank problems followed a Microsoft outage that began Friday and lasted for hours. Coverage of the bank problems does not say the two are related.

What Happens Next

No bank has said when service will fully return. Customers can check their bank’s app and official support accounts on X for updates. This story is developing.

Quick Answers

Which banks are affected? Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bank. Users also listed Zelle.

Is my money safe? Chase said customers still have access to their accounts and funds. The other three banks have not issued statements.

Was it a cyberattack? No bank has said so. Chase called it a technical issue.

When will it be fixed? No timeline has been announced.