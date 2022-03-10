Tony Chachere’s Celebrating 50 Years of Flavor

Growing up, as I would sit down to eat, there was often one item I looked for before I began to eat - the can of Tony Chachere's.

"Where's the Tony's?" I would ask if I didn't see it.

That was no knock on the food being cooked - often by my mother - but I have just always enjoyed the burst of flavor that Tony Chachere's seasoning brings to any meal.

Well, the fan-favorite seasoning company - and, it's really incredible just how many people I know use Tony Chachere's - turns 50 this year! What started off as a retirement hobby and a lifelong dream come true for Tony Chachere himself became a nationally recognized brand that is still family-owned-and-operated, led by multiple generations of the Chachere family with Mr. Tony’s grandson Don at the helm. It is still operated in Opelousas but now in a 150,000 square-foot facility with more than 100 full-time employees.

Recently, the company invited Moon Griffon and me to a crawfish boil at the Opelousas location and I met some of the nicest people in Acadiana who take such great pride in working for such a beloved company.

“What started as my great-grandfather’s life-long dream has now become a devoted mission for four generations of the Chachere family,” said Celeste Chachere, Director of Marketing for Tony Chachere’s. “Making the flavors of his beloved Cajun and Creole cuisine accessible to the world beyond Louisiana is what Mr. Tony was most passionate about, and we are continually looking for new ways to bring more flavor to every meal people eat, just as he always dreamed.”

Mr. Tony’s famous seasoning has been used in dozens of cookbooks, cooking contests and even a couple of movies. In March 1995, Mr. Tony was honored as the first inductee into the Louisiana Chefs Hall of Fame. He passed away one week later, three months shy of his 90th birthday (June 14).

As part of the celebration, pick up your commemorative can of Tony’s Original Creole Seasoning. Order it now at tonychachere.com.

