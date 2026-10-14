(Alexandria, LA) - You can imagine how startled the driver and two passengers of a city transportation van in Alexandria were when a man carjacked their vehicle and forced them to drive to Monroe.

Natchitoches Man Allegedly Carjacks Alexandria City Van

On Tuesday afternoon, Alexandria Police Department officials say 52-year-old Danny L. Slaughter of Natchitoches got into this van and told them they were going to north Louisiana.

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According to Alexandria Police Chief Chad Gremillion, Slaughter had apparently been turned away from a hospital earlier in the day.

Multiple Police Agencies Searched for a Carjacked Alexandria City Van

ATRANS, Alexandria Transportation Services, which includes buses and vans, was notified, and local law enforcement officials sprang into action.

When they arrived in Monroe, the city employee driving the van safely exited with one passenger. As the van sped away, Monroe Police officers stopped it and arrested Slaughter. The second passenger then exited the van.

READ MORE: WOMAN ACCUSED OF CARJACKING FIRES AT DRIVER ON LOUISIANA INTERSTATE, ACCORDING TO POLICE

No One Injured After Man Carjacks Alexandria City Transportation Van

According to Monroe Police Department officials, no one was injured during the incident, even though Slaughter threatened them. Alexandria police officials say Slaughter has both a documented history of mental health issues and a lengthy criminal history. Chief Gremillion said the following,

We’re not going to tolerate this here in Alexandria. We’re going to do everything we can to seek justice and to work with our prosecutors and to hold this individual accountable for the crimes that he committed. And we’re fully committed to that here at APD.