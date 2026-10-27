(Lake Charles, LA) - A judge handed down a 33-year sentence to a Lake Charles man who pled guilty in May of this year to Conspiracy to Distribute Child Pornography. U.S. Attorney Zachary Keller in Lafayette says consequences are serious when someone commits a crime against a child, especially since it was not the first time this person was in trouble with the law.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security, along with multiple other agencies, were able to catch 49-year-old Sean Alexander Meeks exploiting children. Investigators say Meeks was observed being the person responsible for being the administrator of an online group where people were exchanging child sexual content.

The Lake Charles man was already convicted in Vernon Parish in 2007 of being in possession of child pornography.

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In the latest situation, undercover agents were able to determine Meeks was the person who was directing the group's activities, communicating with them, and distributing illegal material. As part of the investigation, Meeks was arrested in April of 2025, and they seized his phone.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA STATE POLICE OFFICIALS CONTINUE CRACKDOWN ON CHILD SEX ABUSE MATERIAL

Lake Charles Gets 33 Years Behind Bars; Phone Forensically Searched

Forensic analysis of the man's phone found the following,

His device contained the same online accounts observed by investigators and also contained 17 videos and two images depicting child sexual abuse that had appeared in the same form as in the chat room.

In addition to receiving 400 months in federal prison, Meeks will also serve 15 years of supervised release after he completes his sentence. Keller says about child sex exploitation repeat offenders,

......we will continue prioritizing cases involving recidivists like Mr. Meeks and seeking severe penalties when we bring defendants like him into court.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Texas was the agency that identified Meeks as spearheading this group online where the child sexual content was being exchanged.