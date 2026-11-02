LAFAYETTE, La. — Flu season is showing up early in Louisiana. The state was one of only two reporting moderate flu activity in mid-October, and CDC surveillance data show flu indicators rising nationwide since late summer.

Louisiana’s share of positive flu tests is running above the national figure. Hospital admissions for flu are climbing across the U.S., and the first child death of the 2026-27 season has been reported nationally. Health officials say it is too early to tell how severe this season will be.

Get our free mobile app

Louisiana Flu Numbers: Where the State Stands

Louisiana’s flu test positivity hit 8.3% for the week ending Oct. 17 and is still rising. The national figure that week was 5.7%, state health department data show.

The CDC rated Louisiana’s flu activity as moderate as of Oct. 17. Hawaii was the only other state at that level, and most of the country reported minimal or low activity. The state health department also says emergency room visits for respiratory illness are rising in Louisiana.

What Is Driving the Early Start

H1N1 is the dominant flu virus this season. Of the 371 influenza A viruses subtyped nationally in the week ending Oct. 24, 98.9% were H1N1. Last winter’s flu season was driven by a different variant, H3N2 subclade K.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Dr. Fred Lopez, a professor of medicine at LSU Health New Orleans, said flu seasons are hard to predict, but this year’s early activity is higher than usual for this time of year. Lopez said doctors have noted a mutation in this year’s H1N1 compared with last year. Whether that explains the earlier cases is unclear, he said.

The CDC says it is too early to know whether this season’s circulating viruses will affect how well the vaccine works. The agency also says an early rise in activity does not necessarily mean a higher peak or a more severe season.

The National Flu Picture

CDC estimates at least 1 million illnesses, 16,000 hospitalizations and 900 deaths from flu so far this season. Clinical labs reported 7.6% of tests positive for the week ending Oct. 24, and hospitals reported 6,100 lab-confirmed flu admissions.

CDC forecasts a likely increase in hospital admissions through mid-November, ranging from 4,800 to 23,200 for the week ending Nov. 14. Children have the highest share of medical visits for flu-like illness. CDC’s September outlook called for a moderate season, though the agency rated its confidence in that forecast as low to moderate. Last season’s pediatric flu death total stands at 199.

Why Louisiana Faces Added Risk

Lopez points to two factors that put Louisianans at higher risk: low flu vaccination rates and a large share of residents without health insurance. Only about one-third of Louisiana adults received a flu shot last year, ranking the state 46th in the nation, a February report found. By mid-February last season, health officials had confirmed 40 flu-related deaths in the state.

Louisiana children trail the national rate as well. In late December, CDC data showed 28.8% of the state’s children ages 6 months to 17 years had received a flu vaccine that season, compared with 40.8% nationally.

What Acadiana Families Should Do Now

Get a flu shot. The CDC recommends this year’s vaccine for everyone 6 months and older, and shots are available at doctors’ offices and pharmacies. Protection takes about two weeks to build, so a shot in the next week or so will be effective by Thanksgiving on Nov. 26.

Stay home when you are sick. Keep yourself out of work and your child out of school until the fever has been gone for 24 hours.

Getty Images Getty Images

Call a doctor early. Doctors say prompt antiviral treatment is associated with shorter illness and fewer complications. People with heart disease, severe asthma or other underlying conditions should not wait.

Know the emergency signs. Trouble breathing, chest pain, confusion, seizures, or a child who is hard to wake are reasons to call 911 or go to an emergency room.

You May Also Like...