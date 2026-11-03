UPDATE: Congresswoman Julia Letlow will replace Bill Cassidy as U.S. Senator from Louisiana, defeating Jamie Davis in a closely-watched race.

Original story below.

LAFAYETTE, La. — Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Louisiana’s U.S. Senate race, and results are coming in between Republican U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow and Democrat Jamie Davis. This page updates through the night as precincts report.

The winner replaces Cassidy, who finished third in the May 16 Republican primary with about 25 percent and did not make the runoff. With two candidates on the ballot, the race will not go to a Dec. 12 runoff.

How Louisiana Got to Letlow vs. Davis

This is Louisiana’s first Senate race under the closed party primary system. Republicans and Democrats picked their nominees in separate contests, with a May 16 primary and a June 27 runoff.

Letlow, backed by President Donald Trump, Gov. Jeff Landry and U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, beat State Treasurer John Fleming in the Republican runoff with about 57 percent of the vote. Davis won the Democratic runoff with about 80 percent over Gary Crockett. He took 47 percent in the May primary, just short of an outright win.

Who Is Julia Letlow?

Letlow is serving her third term representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District and was the first Republican woman elected to Congress from Louisiana. She holds a doctorate in communication and was a university administrator before entering politics. If elected, she would be Louisiana’s first female Republican U.S. senator.

Letlow has said her key issues are a bill aimed at benefiting farmers and the SAVE Act, which Trump supports. Her House seat is open this year, and the race to replace her in the 5th District is on the same ballot.

Who Is Jamie Davis?

Davis is a farmer from Tensas Parish in northeast Louisiana. He runs a 3,200-acre operation that grows cotton, soybeans and corn in four parishes and served one term on the Tensas Parish Police Jury. The Louisiana Democratic Party endorsed him.

Davis has leaned on his personal story and on rising prices for working families. If elected, he would be the first Black person elected to the U.S. Senate from Louisiana since Reconstruction.

How Close Is the Race?

Political consultants still expect Letlow to win. Many also say the race grew more competitive in the final weeks than they anticipated.

A Hart Research survey of 500 likely voters taken Oct. 28 and 29 showed the two candidates tied at 45 percent. The margin of error was 4.5 points, and Davis’s campaign commissioned the poll. A mid-September survey from the same pollster showed Letlow ahead 48 to 44. A July Public Policy Polling survey released by Davis’s campaign had Letlow ahead 41 to 37 with 22 percent undecided.

Letlow’s campaign has raised about $7 million to Davis’s $5 million. Davis had $1.2 million in cash on hand as of Oct. 15, compared with Letlow’s $443,000. Her campaign made a $900,000 television purchase just before that reporting deadline.

The national Democratic Party had not spent money on Davis’s campaign as of Oct. 19. Trump announced a telerally for Letlow on Monday, the day before the election.

Letlow did not attend an Oct. 19 candidate forum, where Davis said he was closing the gap.

Early Voting Broke a Record

A total of 520,942 Louisiana voters cast ballots during early voting, up about 38 percent from 2022. A Louisiana pollster who typically works with Republican candidates called it the highest early turnout ever for a nonpresidential election.

Registered Democrats outnumbered registered Republicans among early voters by about 16,000, or 3 percentage points. Voters with no party made up 19 percent. Black voters were 34 percent of early voters, higher than usual and a favorable sign for Democrats. Strong Black turnout does not always lead to Democratic wins in Louisiana, and Trump still carried the state with 58 percent in 2020.

What Davis Needs Statewide

No Democrat has won a Senate race in Louisiana since Mary Landrieu in 2008, and former Gov. John Bel Edwards is the only Democrat to win a statewide race in the past decade. Trump carried Louisiana by 22 points in 2024, the benchmark for how far Davis has to move the statewide vote.

Registration is close to even. As of May 1, Louisiana had about 3 million registered voters, with roughly 1.1 million Republicans, roughly 1.1 million Democrats and about 813,000 voters registered with no party.

What Happens Next

The winner serves a six-year term starting in January. This page will show the winner and the margin once the Associated Press calls the race.

Statewide Results

Results are unofficial until certified by the Louisiana Secretary of State and are available on the state results portal.

Last updated: 9:46 p.m.

U.S. Senator, statewide: (3209 of 3722 precincts) Jamie Davis (D): 532,778 votes, 45%; Julia Letlow (R): 639,577 votes, 55%