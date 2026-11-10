For the first time in 12 years, Louisiana will not have a seat in House Republican leadership. Rep. Steve Scalise of Metairie lost the race for minority leader Tuesday to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan in a closed-door vote of 106-73.

The loss comes after Speaker Mike Johnson of Shreveport said last Wednesday that he would not seek another leadership post. Johnson and Scalise hold the House’s two highest Republican jobs today. Both jobs leave Republican hands when the new Congress is seated in January.

How Louisiana Built Its Run in House Leadership

Scalise has been in House Republican leadership since 2014 and has held the No. 2 spot in the conference since 2019. Johnson won the speaker’s gavel in October 2023 after Kevin McCarthy was ousted. Since then, Louisiana has held both the Speaker’s office and the majority leader’s office.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republicans lost the House majority in the Nov. 3 midterms. Jordan will lead a minority conference, with Democrats running the chamber.

How the Race Played Out

Many Republican lawmakers blamed party leadership for the heavy losses, and a “clean house” sentiment spread through the conference. It targeted Scalise and Whip Tom Emmer.

Scalise leaned on experience. After the candidate forum, he said the difference between him and Jordan is that “I’ve got a proven record.” He argued Republicans have to win back the swing districts they lost. Jordan called himself “battle-tested on the oversight front” as Democrats prepare investigations of President Trump’s Cabinet, family and business interests.

Emmer, the current majority whip from Minnesota, won the whip race over Texas Rep. August Pfluger, 103-76.

A Rematch of the 2023 Speaker Fight

Scalise and Jordan went head to head in October 2023, when Republicans picked a speaker nominee after McCarthy’s ouster. Scalise won that conference vote 113-99, then withdrew a day later after failing to line up enough support on the House floor. Johnson emerged as the consensus pick after three weeks without a speaker.

Johnson stayed out of this race. He told reporters Monday he is close to both men.

What Happens Next for Louisiana’s Delegation

Johnson won a sixth term from his Shreveport-area district and is expected to stay in the House as a rank-and-file member. Scalise won re-election in the 1st District with 61 percent of the vote and returns to the House in January.

Rep. Troy Carter, the New Orleans Democrat, is expected to chair the Congressional Black Caucus in the new Congress. He has said the role would help keep Louisiana issues on the national radar.

No Louisianan ran in the other top Republican races. Candidates for whip, conference chair and National Republican Congressional Committee chair came from Minnesota, Texas, Michigan, Indiana, Florida and Georgia. The 12-year streak applies to Republican leadership. House Democrats hold their leadership elections Nov. 18.