(Lafayette, LA) - As temperatures continue to be lower in Louisiana, State Fire Marshal's officials say they have three fatal fires to investigate after three lives were lost in the last several days.

One person in a home on Warren Street in Lafayette was rescued by firefighters from a house fire and was taken to a hospital. The man ultimately died at the hospital from injuries in the fire on Saturday, November 14.

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On Saturday, November 14, a fatal fire happened in St. Tammany Parish, and then on Sunday, November 15, another fatal fire happened, but this time it happened in Ascension Parish.

Officials with the State Fire Marshal's Office say the early morning fire in St. Tammany Parish claimed the life of an 80-year-old woman. The fire that happened in Ascension Parish Sunday evening claimed the life of a 65-year-old woman.

With the Lafayette fire, two people were injured, including a baby. Firefighters saved both individuals and treated them at the scene before taking them to a hospital.

Around 1:30 Saturday morning, firefighters were called to a home on Authemon Drive in Covington to battle a fire. Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire that claimed the 80-year-old woman's life.

In the investigation in Ascension Parish, firefighters were called out to a Gonzales home Sunday evening around 8:15 p.m. as a fire started in the home.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal Chief Chad P. Sonnier said,

Every life lost to fire is a profound tragedy and a sobering reminder of how quickly lives can change.

All three fires happened in a 24-hour time frame. Officials say the investigation into each fire continues.