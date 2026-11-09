LAFAYETTE, La. — Gumbo dumplings are real, and they are on the menu at an Asian restaurant on Decatur Street in the New Orleans French Quarter. Sun Chong serves the steamed dumplings in a bowl of gumbo broth.

They are far from the only wild idea. Chefs and home cooks from Metairie to Shreveport to North Carolina keep pushing gumbo into new shapes, and some of the results deserve a spot on your fall list.

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Gumbo Dumplings Bring Cajun Flavor to the Steamer Basket

Sun Chong’s online menu describes “Asian meets Cajun” dumplings filled with New Orleans-style chicken and sausage gumbo. A seafood gumbo base rounds out the filling.

The dish pairs a dumpling wrapper with a roux-based soup, two things that rarely share a bowl.

Gumbo Pot Pie Puts the Roux Under a Crust

A small Shreveport catering business shared a chicken and sausage gumbo baked between layers of buttery pastry dough on Facebook in October 2023. The pot pie set off the usual debate over what belongs in gumbo and what does not.

Other cooks have taken the idea in different directions. One smoked turkey and filé gumbo recipe layers rice and gumbo in a baking dish and tops it with biscuit rounds. Another cook bakes seafood gumbo in individual ramekins under puff pastry. Gumbo hand pies have been around since at least 2011.

Gumbo Pizza Swaps Tomato Sauce for Dark Roux

Home chef Ceddie’s Kitchen, a North Carolina cook with Louisiana roots, spread a dark roux across pizza dough the way most people spread red sauce. She topped it with chicken, sausage, crab and shrimp, then added cheese to hold it together.

She doesn’t usually put tomatoes in gumbo, but she added some here because they work as a pizza sauce. Louisiana tomato purists can take that up with her.

The idea has been around for years. A Baton Rouge blogger raved about a duck and andouille gumbo pizza back in 2010.

Gumbo Noodles, Nachos and Cheese Fries

Gumbo has also met the instant noodle. One home cook turned a dark gumbo into a thick ramen broth, ladled it over noodles and added an egg and green onions.

On the game day side, a magazine recipe stacks gumbo nachos with smoked sausage, shrimp and melted cheese. A brewery recipe takes steak fries, tops them with Cheddar-Jack and finishes the plate with a ladle of gumbo cheese fries.

A photo of gumbo spooned into taco shells has also made the rounds on social media.

Chef Ron’s Gumbo Stop Stacks Fried Seafood on Top

Chef Ron’s Gumbo Stop in Metairie builds a whole menu from one base called Mumbo Gumbo. Yumbo Mumbo Gumbo comes topped with golden fried shrimp. Stuffed Gumbo adds fried catfish, and Freckled Gumbo brings fried oysters.

Gumbo Monceaux goes in a different direction with a poached egg and potato salad. Potato salad in gumbo is a genuine tradition, in some Cajun areas, usually a mostly mashed version with no eggs or pickles.

Gumbo Meets Asian Kitchens in Shreveport and New Orleans

The Cajun Asian in Shreveport pours chicken and sausage gumbo around a scoop of sesame oil rice and tops it with fried chicken.

A 2017 review of a New Orleans-area sushi restaurant also described a miso gumbo, a hybrid of the tofu-filled soup served before sushi and seafood gumbo.

Fine Dining Takes Gumbo Up a Level

Some New Orleans kitchens treat gumbo as a white tablecloth dish. Restaurant R’evolution serves Death by Gumbo, a roast quail stuffed with oysters, arugula, rice and filé. It is a variation on a dish chef John Folse first made for a New York Times critic in 1987.

At The Chloe hotel in the Garden District, chef Todd Pulsinelli stuffs agnolotti with a gumbo z’herbes filling of braised greens and pork. The pasta is served in broth with Parmesan.

Tradition Still Sets the Table

All of this creativity sits on top of a deep tradition. In Mamou, riders in the Courir de Mardi Gras go from farm to farm begging for gumbo ingredients and chasing chickens. The town then shares a big pot of chicken and andouille gumbo.

Gumbo gets argued over and tinkered with in every Acadiana kitchen. These new versions keep that habit going.

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