LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - In Acadiana and across South Louisiana, gumbo isn’t just something we cook and eat...it’s a tradition. Every family has its own secret recipe, each adding a unique twist that makes gumbo so famous and such a huge part of Acadiana's rich culinary heritage.

We wanted some expert opinions, so we asked you where to find the best gumbo in Acadiana.

Clearly, the number one answer was “At my house!” And while homemade gumbo may always have a special place in our hearts, we wanted to spotlight the local restaurants that truly serve the best bowls throughout Acadiana.

Favorite Gumbo Spots in Acadiana

We asked on Facebook: “Besides your house, who has the best gumbo in Acadiana?”

The response was incredible. Hundreds of recommendations poured in highlighting some fantastic local restaurants throughout Acadiana that serve amazing gumbo.

From Lafayette to Abbeville, Crowley to Opelousas, and all points in between, you shared what you feel are the best spots authentic, mouthwatering gumbo.

Whether you’re craving a rich, dark roux, tender chicken and sausage, or a delicious seafood gumbo, Acadiana’s restaurants deliver.

Below are the local restaurants serving up the best bowls of gumbo in Acadiana:

Fezzo's Seafood, Steakhouse & Oyster Bar - 720 I 10 S Frontage Rd, Scott, Louisiana

C'est Bon Restaurant - 1400 Railroad Ave. / Hwy 90, Mermentau, Louisiana

Suire's Grocery and Restaurant - 13923 La Highway 35, Kaplan, Louisiana

Richard's Seafood Patio - 1516 S Henry St, Abbeville, Louisiana

Rachael's Cafe - 104 Republic Ave, Ste B, Lafayette, Louisiana

Chris' PoBoys - 1930 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, Louisiana

Rascal's Cajun Restaurant - 133 Frontage Rd, Duson, Louisiana

Cajun Claws Seafood Boilers - 175 Frontage Rd, Rayne, Louisiana

South-End Country Mart - 7212 Johnston St, Lafayette, Louisiana

Dupuy's Abbeville - 108 South Main Street, Abbeville, Louisiana

Dean-O's Pizza - 305 Bertrand Dr, Lafayette, Louisiana

Pat's Fisherman's Wharf - 1008 Henderson Levee Rd, Henderson, Louisiana

KK's Cafe - 905 Savoy Rd suite 5, Youngsville, Louisiana

Uncle T's Oyster Bar - 1001 St Mary St, Scott, Louisiana

Bon Temps Grill - 1211 W. Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, Louisiana

The Original Patti - 505 W Pont des Mouton Rd, Lafayette, Louisiana

Prejean's Cajun Restaurant - Broussard, Louisiana

Vautrots Mini Mart - 1038 , Peach Bloom Hwy, Church Point, Louisiana