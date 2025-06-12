Tampico’s Founder Carmen Izaguirre Passes Away at 106

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL) - Ms. Carmen Izaguirre, founder of the legendary Tampico Mexican Restaurant and Cantina in Lafayette, Louisiana, has passed away at the age of 106.

Ms. Carmen Izaguirre Passes Away At 106

In a post made to Tampico Mexican Restaurant and Cantina's Facebook page, it has been announced Ms. Carmen Izaguirre has passed away at the incredible age of 106.

From Facebook -

"In Loving Memory of Our Matriarch

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of the heart and soul of Tampico Restaurant — our beloved grandmother, mother, aunt, and friend — at the extraordinary age of 106.

To know her was to experience wisdom that came not just with age, but with a lifetime of living life to its fullest.

We are deeply grateful for the 106 remarkable years we have gotten the chance to spend with you.

Rest in peace, Grandma. Your spirit will forever live on in all of us.

With love,

The Family of Tampico Restaurant"

Born in Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico, Carmen Izaguirre brought both her Mexican roots and entrepreneurial spirit to Louisiana when she established Tampico Mexican Restaurant and Cantina in the early 1970s .

Ms. Carmen is credited with combining true Mexican flavors into the Lafayette restaurant scene long before Tex‑Mex became mainstream.