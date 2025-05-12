Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Here in South Louisiana, we know how to make a great roux.

However, making a great roux takes time, and these days, many of us don't have much of that.

Whether you're cooking gumbo, étouffée, sauce piquante, or a delicious courtbouillon, it all starts with a great roux.

Imagine if there was a kitchen appliance that all you had to do was add flour and oil, turn it on, and it did all of the stirring and cooking for you to make a delicious roux?

Get our free mobile app

In the 1980s, such a device almost became a reality thanks to an invintor from Gretna, Louisiana.

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Unsplash Via David Trinks loading...

John A. Chauvin's Automatic Roux Cooker

Documents from the U.S. Patent Office show that in March of 1986, John A. Chauvin from Gretna, Louisiana officially filed for a patent for his invention of what he called an "Automatic Roux Cooker".

From 973thedawg.com -

"Chauvin's 'Automatic Roux Cooker' invention included a heat source, thermostat, and a motor-driven agitator to stir the roux. Clearly, there's more to it as you'll see in U.S. Patent photos below."

READ MORE: Louisiana Residents Battle Online Over What Goes Into a Roux

Dark Brown Roux YouTube Via Rue Cajun loading...

Maybe you're picky about what kind and color of roux you like.

No problem.

Taking a look at the photos submitted to the U.S. Patent Office, Chauvin's "Automatic Roux Cooker" would have included setting for you to choose light, medium or dark brown roux.

Sure, we all know the time spent making a great roux is all part of the experience when it comes to Louisiana cooking, but having an "Automatic Roux Cooker" could really come in handy.

From what I can tell, unfortunately Mr. Chauvin's "Automatic Roux Cooker" never made it into production, but personally I would love to try one.

READ MORE: What's a 4-Letter Word for 'Gumbo Base'? Apparently, Not 'Roux'

New Orleans, Louisiana Family Eating Shrimp Gumbo (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) loading...

OK, so how would an "Automatic Roux Cooker" even work?

From the U.S. Patent Filed -

"An automatic roux maker including a pot for heating and agitating (mixing and moving) the roux during the cooking process, in which a motor-driven agitator is included and suspended within the pot for mixing the roux during cooking and for preventing scorching of the roux.

At the bottom of the centrally located agitator shaft is included, for example, two diametrically opposed, paddle arms which ride and sweep on the bottom of the pot and are pivotally connected to a slotted support which is capable of floating up-and-down with respect to the agitator shaft."

Below are a few of the photos Chauvin submitted to the U.S. Patent Office in 1986 of his "Automatic Roux Cooker" invention.

You can see more and read more at patents.google.com.

Automatic Roux Cooker Patent Image patents.google.com loading...

1980s Automatic Roux Cooker Patent Image patents.google.com loading...

Patent Image For Automatic Roux Cooker patents.google.com loading...