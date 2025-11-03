Highlights

Chicken and sausage gumbo with breasts costs $29.99 in Lafayette, down 1 cent from October

Chicken thigh gumbo increased to $33.24, up 24 cents from last month

Seafood gumbo climbed to $58.95, up 55 cents from October, driven by crawfish and shrimp increases

Louisiana shrimpers face crisis-level dock prices as low as $0.40-$1.60 per pound, while retail stays at $6-$9

Vegetables are seeing modest increases, while rice and chicken breast prices hold steady or decline slightly

November 2025 Gumbo Inflation Index: What Does It Cost to Make Gumbo in South Louisiana Right Now?

With gumbo season in full swing across Acadiana, Lafayette families want to know: what’s the damage going to be when I pull out my cast iron pot this November?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — The temperatures dropped into the 50s last week, and you know what that means across south Louisiana: Gumbo pots came out of storage, cast iron skillets hit the stovetops, and the smell of roux started drifting through our neighborhoods.

But with everything happening in the world right now, the biggest question is this: how much is this pot of gumbo actually going to cost me?

That’s where our Gumbo Inflation Index comes in. Every month, we track the real-world grocery prices for both chicken and sausage gumbo and seafood gumbo using typical Lafayette-area supermarket prices. We’re talking about the ingredients you actually need to make a proper South Louisiana gumbo, not some watered-down version with shortcuts.

What Lafayette Families Need to Know About Gumbo Costs Right Now

The good news? If you’re making chicken and sausage gumbo with chicken breasts, you’re actually paying a penny less than you did in October. A standard chicken and sausage gumbo will run you $29.99, down slightly from around $30 last month. If you use chicken thighs instead, you’re looking at $33.24, which is up about a quarter from October at $33.

The not-so-good news? Seafood gumbo prices continue their slow climb, now sitting at $58.95 for a pot using shrimp, crawfish, and crab. That’s up 55 cents from October’s $58.40. While these aren’t dramatic increases, they’re part of a persistent trend that’s been frustrating south Louisiana cooks for the past couple of years. And there’s a frustrating reason why seafood keeps creeping up while our local shrimpers are going broke.

The Louisiana Shrimp Crisis Hitting Your Gumbo Budget

Here’s something that’ll make your blood boil: Louisiana shrimpers are barely surviving right now, getting paid as little as 40 cents to $1.60 per pound at the dock for fresh Gulf shrimp. That’s less than half what they should be getting to keep their boats running. Meanwhile, you’re still paying $6 to $9 per pound at Lafayette grocery stores.

The problem? Massive amounts of cheap imported shrimp from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Ecuador are flooding the American market. Louisiana accounts for about 25 percent of the overall U.S. market demand for shrimp, making our state the second-largest seafood producer after Alaska. But imported shrimp has dropped from $10 per pound back in 1980 to around $4.30 per pound today, and domestic shrimpers have to compete with those prices or go out of business.

Statewide shrimp landings have dropped by nearly 50 percent over the last two decades, from 147.4 million pounds in 2000 to just 74.06 million pounds in 2021. Third-generation shrimpers in Venice, Lafitte, and Grand Isle are telling reporters they’re “working for starvation wages” and can’t afford to keep trawling at current prices.

Breaking Down Your Gumbo Shopping List: November 2025 Prices

Let’s get specific about what you’ll pay when you hit Rouses, Walmart, Super 1, or Fresh Market here in Lafayette. These prices are based on current Lafayette-area supermarket values for the ingredients you need to make a proper gumbo.

The Essential Gumbo Ingredients

For the Roux and Base:

All-purpose flour (2 lbs): $2.48 (UNCHANGED from October)

Vegetable oil (48 oz): $4.97 (DOWN $0.12 from October)

Yellow onions (3 lbs): $2.94 (UP $0.08 from October)

Green bell peppers (3 count): $2.66 (UP $0.11 from October)

Celery (1 stalk): $1.97 (UNCHANGED from October)

Fresh garlic (1 bulb): $0.58 (UNCHANGED from October)

For Chicken and Sausage Gumbo:

Chicken breasts (2 lbs): $8.38 (DOWN $0.14 from October) OR

Chicken thighs (2 lbs boneless/skinless): $11.63 (UP $0.18 from October)

Andouille sausage (1 lb package): $6.99 (UP $0.15 from October)

Long grain white rice (2 lbs): $3.48 (DOWN $0.08 from October)

Bay leaves (small container): $3.99 (UNCHANGED from October)

For Seafood Gumbo (Add to Base):

Medium shrimp (1 lb, 31-40 count): $8.99 (UP $0.12 from October)

Crawfish tail meat (1 lb): $13.99 (UP $0.25 from October)

Lump crab meat (0.5 lb): $10.99 (UP $0.18 from October)

The Bottom Line for Your Wallet

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo with Breasts: $29.99 total (DOWN $0.01 from October - essentially flat)

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo with Thighs: $33.24 total (UP $0.24 from October)

Seafood Gumbo (Shrimp, Crawfish, Crab): $58.95 total (UP $0.55 from October)

The good news? A gumbo made with chicken breast is actually a penny cheaper this month. The mixed news? A gumbo made with chicken thighs went up about a quarter, and seafood gumbo climbed by 55 cents. These small increases reflect the broader trend of vegetables and seafood seeing modest price bumps while poultry and grain prices hold relatively steady or even decline slightly.

How Lafayette’s Grocery Prices Compare Across Louisiana

Louisiana families are paying about $283 per week on groceries, according to 2023 U.S. Census Bureau data, putting the state among the nation’s 10 most expensive for food costs. But there’s significant variation across the state.

Lafayette sits in a sweet spot. Living here costs 21 percent less than New Orleans, where residents spend an average of $4,736 on food each year per single adult. New Orleans prices run 17 percent higher than the Louisiana average and 12 percent above the national average, driven by tourism, port activity, and high demand from visitors.

But Lafayette families benefit from being in the heart of Acadiana, with better access to local seafood and farm products. Groceries in Louisiana generally cost around 3 percent less than the national average, and utilities run about 21 percent lower than most of the country. That helps offset some of the food inflation we’re all dealing with.

What’s Driving Food Prices in Acadiana Right Now

According to Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, food inflation isn’t going away anytime soon. Food-at-home prices have surged by 25 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels. The biggest culprits? Eggs and dairy products, which McMillon calls “particularly stubborn.” Processed food prices aren’t expected to return to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon.

For Louisiana residents heavily reliant on local markets and grocery stores, this inflation adds pressure to budgets already impacted by rising utilities, housing, and transportation costs. The situation hits low- and middle-income families hardest, particularly in southern Louisiana, where grocery costs already tend to be higher due to supply chain challenges.

Rice is one of the few bright spots. Commodity rice prices have fallen about 30 percent year-over-year, dropping from around $14.60 per hundredweight in late 2024 to roughly $10.24 per hundredweight in November 2025. That’s helping keep your gumbo costs from climbing even higher.

Chicken breast prices in the South census region are averaging $3.70 per pound according to August 2025 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, down from peaks above $4.00 per pound earlier in the year. That’s another small win for Acadiana cooks trying to stretch their grocery dollars.

What Happens Next for Gumbo Costs in Acadiana

Looking ahead to December and the rest of winter, expect gumbo ingredients to stay relatively stable unless something dramatic happens in commodity markets or weather disrupts supply chains. The Louisiana shrimp crisis isn’t resolving quickly - state lawmakers are considering several bills aimed at protecting the seafood industry, but meaningful change takes time.

Experts are cautiously optimistic about the potential easing of food inflation later in 2025 as commodity prices stabilize. However, Walmart’s McMillon cautioned that while some items like eggs and milk may adjust more quickly, other categories like processed foods will likely stay elevated.

For now, Acadiana families can take comfort knowing that chicken and sausage gumbo remains relatively affordable at around $30 per pot. That’s still cheap eating by most standards, especially when you consider a pot of gumbo can feed a family several times or serve a crowd at a gathering.

The Gumbo Inflation Index will continue tracking these prices monthly, giving Lafayette families the information they need to plan their cooking budgets and keep this essential Louisiana tradition alive without going broke in the process.

