How Much Prices Have Increased at Disney Parks in 10 Years

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

As a matter of fact, Disney World is the most visited vacation resort on Earth.

The price of everything has obviously increased over the past 10 years, and the price to go to Disneyland or Disney World is no exception.

However, just how much the prices have gone up at Disney might surprise you.

Disneyland in Anaheim, California

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, opened on July 17, 1955.

The original Disney theme park, personally designed and overseen by Walt Disney, has been dubbed "The Happiest Place On Earth".

At Disneyland, you'll find the original “Magic Kingdom” with classic rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Sleeping Beauty Castle, and much more.

Walt Disney World Resort Orlando, Florida

Walt Disney World first opened in Orlando, Florida, on October 1, 1971.

Designed to be much larger and more immersive than the original Disneyland, you'll find attractions like the Magic Kingdom, designed to be similar to Disneyland, with Cinderella Castle and the famous EPCOT Center.

At Disney World, you'll also find Disney’s Hollywood Studios that includes Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Toy Story Land, and Tower of Terror, as well as Disney’s Animal Kingdom and 2 water parks.

What's The Difference Between Disney World And Disneyland?

Disney World is a self-contained city, while Disneyland is considered to be a much more walkable experience.

Disneyland is basically the place for a shorter stay, 2 to 3 days, while Disney World is meant for longer stays, usually 5 to 7 days.

Disney World requires more planning, while Disneyland is a more spontaneous destination.

Disneyland And Disney World Prices

As mentioned earlier, prices for everything have increased over the past decade. The cost of entertainment has increased as well, and this includes what it costs to go to Disneyland and Disney World.

The gang over at financebuzz.com has taken a look at the prices for what a trip to Disney will cost you in 2025 vs 2015, and it's a pretty interesting look.

Their overall findings are that the average price to attend a Disney park has increased by 69%, and parking has increased by 91%.

According to financebuzz.com, here is how much tickets to different Disney attractions have risen from 2015 to 2025.

From financebuzz.com -

At all six Disney theme parks in America, the average admission cost for a single-day ticket has increased by at least 60% since 2015, with the biggest increases coming at a pair of Florida parks: Hollywood Studios (79%) and EPCOT (72%). On both coasts, the cost for standard parking at Disney theme parks has increased at double the national rate of inflation, rising by 79% at Disney World parks in Florida and more than doubling (106%) at Disneyland in California.

Below is a more detailed look at the Disney price increases.

EPCOT - The average ticket price has risen from $97 in 2015 to $167 in 2025, an increase of 72%.

Disney's Hollywood Studios - The average ticket price has risen from $97 in 2015 to $174 in 2025, an increase of 79%.

Magic Kingdom Park - The average ticket price has risen from $105 in 2015 to $178 in 2025, an increase of 70%.

Disneyland - The average ticket price has risen from $99 in 2015 to $166 in 2025, an increase of 68%.

Disney's California Adventure - The average ticket price has risen from $99 in 2015 to $166 in 2025, an increase of 68%.

It's important to know that the National Inflation Rate from 2015 to 2025 is 36%.

How Much Is It To Park At Disney?

Where the biggest increases happened with Disney is the cost of parking.

Universal Orlando Resort - In 2015, the cost of parking for a day was $17 compared to $32 in 2025, an increase of 88%.

Universal Studios Hollywood - In 2015, the cost of parking for a day was $17 compared to $35 in 2025, an increase of 101%.

What do you think about price increases at Disneyland and Disney World over the past 10 years?

Read more over at financebuzz.com.