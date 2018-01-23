10 Amazing Inventions Louisiana Has Given to the World

As we all know, Louisianians are are problem solvers. We don't sit back and wait for anyone to find solutions, we find those solutions on our own. In the process, we've come up with quite a few interesting things, delicious foods, and inventions that have made this country a better place. Don't believe me? I have two words for you; Fried Turkey. Oh, and Louisiana is why the U.S. won WWII.

There are many, many great contributions Louisiana has made to the rest of the world, and below is the tip of the iceberg. Some of these are obvious, but hopefully some of these you didn't know about.