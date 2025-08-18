Lafayette, Louisiana Fire Captain Wins PBS ‘The Great American Recipe’

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Lafayette, Louisiana Fire Captain Coby Bailey recently showed PBS and the rest of the country what cooking in Acadiana is all about.

This past Friday night, Bailey won the Season 4 competition.

Great American Recipe Winner Season 4

Like most Cajun raised men, Coby Bailey learned how to cook from his mother and grand mother.

And, they obviously taught him quite well.

Bailey is a fire captain in the Lafayette, Louisiana Fire Department, with 27 years of service, with 10 years as Fire Captain.

He's also a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during Desert Storm.

Baily punched his ticket into the finals of "The Great American Recipe" by wowing the judges with a delicious boudin omelet.

He kicked it up a notch for the finals on PBS, and it paid off with Bailey being crowned the winner of Season 4 of "The Great American Recipe" that aired on PBS this past Friday night (8/15/25).

From firerescue1.com -

The contestants cooked an entree, side and dessert in the finale. Bailey made cornbread-stuffed chicken over grits with andouille cream sauce and a side of coleslaw and potatoes for his entree and firehouse cobbler for dessert.

His cornbread stuffed chicken impressed the judges for its "rolled flavors" while his firehouse cobbler received great praise for texture and taste.

Bailey tells firerescue1.com that he's proud to have represented Louisiana and Cajuns so well to a National audience.

And represent Louisiana and Cajun Culture well is exactly what he did!

Congratulations to Coby Bailey on his big win, and for making Acadiana and Louisiana so proud!

