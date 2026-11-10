(KPEL FM) - Another fire tragedy has claimed lives in the state of Louisiana. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office was called out to begin an investigation after a man and his parents perished in a house fire in DeRidder.

A fire broke out in a family home at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning, and firefighters were sent to the scene to begin battling the blaze.

Get our free mobile app

Firefighters battled the blaze once they were on scene, but they ended up discovering the bodies of a 76-year-old father, his 74-year-old wife, and their 39-year-old son.

Officials with the Deridder Fire Department called in the State Fire Marshal's Office to begin an investigation. So far, officials say they do not yet know what caused the fire to start, but they are continuing to investigate.

While they do not know what started the fire, officials believe it began in the home's west living room. There is no word on whether the home was equipped with smoke alarms.

State Fire Marshal Chief Chad Sonnier called the situation a tragedy and said investigators will work to determine all of the details of the case.

DeRidder Fire Chief Micah Richard told our news partners at Acadiana News First,

It’s not something you want to have to deal with, you know. It’s very uncomfortable. And then notifying, you know, the families of what we had found wasn’t an easy thing either. I can say about the people who lived here that they were pillars in the community. They were very well thought of, respected, and loved. And it’s not easy for any of us.

Officials from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office have yet to release the names of those perished.