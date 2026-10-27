(Lake Charles) - The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana has announced that a federal grand jury has indicted a 50-year-old Erath man on charges of Kidnapping, Counterfeiting, and Forgery.

U.S. Attorney Zachary Keller says Devin Gene Book is accused of kidnapping a minor and an adult, in addition to multiple counts of counterfeiting and forgery.

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The indictment alleges Book took the adult and child across state lines.

According to Keller, the indictment alleges that Book committed these kidnappings between April 16 and 17 of this year.

The man is also accused of making and using counterfeit money in Louisiana and elsewhere. Officials have not specified where in Louisiana the fake money was "spent" or where else it was used.

In addition to the Secret Service investigating this case, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is also investigating the case involving Book.

Keller's office points out that if Book were convicted of all the charges against him, he could be sentenced to a minimum of 20 years to life in federal prison on all the current charges.

Book was indicted on Wednesday, October 21. Book is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.