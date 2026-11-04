(KPEL News) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal officials say their investigators are working to determine exactly what happened with two deadly fires. The first fire happened Friday, October 30, in Jeff Davis Parish, where a camper fire turned deadly.

Fire Marshal investigators say they are investigating another deadly fire incident that happened in Morgan City in St. Mary Parish on the morning of Halloween night. St. Mary Parish firefighters were called to the scene at around 4 a.m. to deal with the blaze, and Fire Marshal investigators were later called in to investigate the circumstances.

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The fire in Jeff David Parish in the camper resulted in the death of a 56-year-old woman following the fire in Iowa.

In the St. Mary Parish fire, officials say firefighters battled the blaze, and a man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The 35-year-old man later died following the home fire.

The fire in Iowa happened in the 19000 block of Highway 90 East.

The fire in Morgan City happened in the 1000 block of 6th Street. The victim in the St. Mary Parish fire has been identified as 35-year-old Quentin Jones. The man had been found unconscious on his doorstep and was rushed to the hospital.

Local fire officials and investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office are still working to discover what caused the fire.

This year, 57 people have died due to house fires in our state, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office. By this same time last year, 70 people had died from home fires in our state.

Louisiana's State Fire Marshal is working with the National State Fire Marshal's Association on a map to show what has happened with fatalities across the state. You can click here to view it.