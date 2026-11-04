(KPEL News) - Officials with the Rayne Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive. According to Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials, they are seeking help finding 23-year-old Tavan Minix.

Rayne Man Wanted on a Charge of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Police officials are trying to track down Minix on his current warrant, which alleges Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

According to RS 14:37.4, the following is what Minix could face as punishment if convicted in a court of law:

Whoever commits an aggravated assault with a firearm shall be fined not more than ten thousand dollars or imprisoned for not more than ten years, with or without hard labor, or both

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Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the man's arrest.

Officials describe Tavan Minix as a black male who stands five feet, eleven inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds.

Along with those physical descriptions, they further describe the man as having black hair and brown eyes.

The last time he was known to be officially staying at a residence was at 137 Stoneburg Drive in Duson.

Anyone who knows where this man can be found is urged to reach out to Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIPS (8477). You remain anonymous.

Another way to anonymously give information to Acadia Crime Stoppers and the Rayne Police Department is to download and use the P3 app on your phone.

If your information leads to Minix's arrest, you could receive up to a $5,000 cash reward.

Lafayette Parish Jail Arrests and Bookings October 31 - November 7 Gallery Credit: BernadetteLee

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