(Lafayette, LA) - Multiple people were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center so far this week. Officials from various law enforcement agencies throughout Lafayette Parish arrested several individuals on various charges, and they were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center beginning the week on October 31 through today.

While reviewing the arrest reports, officials noted a handful of arrests for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. This offense often results in arrests not only during the week but also on weekends.

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Several individuals have been arrested for Violations of Protective Orders.

All 20 people were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

One individual was arrested on several charges, including the following:

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

One Bench Warrant

One Fugitive Warrant

A handful of people were arrested for Criminal Trespass.

One person booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center is facing multiple charges, including the following:

Illegal Possession of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of a Firearm or Carrying a Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

View Outward or Inward Through Windows or Windshield; Obscuring Prohibited

Possession of Schedule II

No One Shall Modify Exhaust Systems

One woman was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Domestic Abuse Battery(Severe/Major Injuries)

Second Degree Battery

Everyone booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.