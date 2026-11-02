Lafayette Jail Arrests and Bookings October 31 – November 7
(Lafayette, LA) - Multiple people were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center so far this week. Officials from various law enforcement agencies throughout Lafayette Parish arrested several individuals on various charges, and they were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center beginning the week on October 31 through today.
While reviewing the arrest reports, officials noted a handful of arrests for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. This offense often results in arrests not only during the week but also on weekends.
Several individuals have been arrested for Violations of Protective Orders.
All 20 people were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
One individual was arrested on several charges, including the following:
- Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
- Aggravated Flight from an Officer
- One Bench Warrant
- One Fugitive Warrant
A handful of people were arrested for Criminal Trespass.
One person booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center is facing multiple charges, including the following:
- Illegal Possession of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Possession of a Firearm or Carrying a Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies
- View Outward or Inward Through Windows or Windshield; Obscuring Prohibited
- Possession of Schedule II
- No One Shall Modify Exhaust Systems
One woman was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:
- Domestic Abuse Battery(Severe/Major Injuries)
- Second Degree Battery
Everyone booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Lafayette Parish Jail Arrests and Bookings October 31 - November 7
Gallery Credit: BernadetteLee