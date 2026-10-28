(Monroe, LA) - It was a very difficult day for a Monroe man who was convicted of multiple drug offenses, and, allegedly, this person then attacked his federally court-appointed attorney, according to the Western District of Louisiana's U.S. Attorney.

Federal Officials Say Convicted Man Allegedly Hits His Attorney

U.S. Attorney Zachary Keller explained what prosecutors allege happened on September 30.

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Keller says 32-year-old Sirkeameo Vandrell Johnson was convicted by a jury following a two-day trial on multiple drug offenses, which included the following:

Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Distribution of Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense

Monroe Man Facing Charges of Allegedly Hurting His Attorney

Keller further elaborates that, due to Johnson's conviction on all of those charges, the man would face a minimum of 15 years in prison and possibly up to life in prison. Johnson's sentencing hearing will be held on January 6, 2027.

According to Keller, Johnson's new indictment accuses him of assaulting his court-appointed attorney, and the following are the words used to describe what happened to the attorney at Johnson's hands: he is accused of “striking, beating, and wounding him.” The FBI is investigating the wounding incident.

This entire incident happened in the same federal courthouse where Johnson had been convicted on the drug charges.

READ MORE: AN ERATH MAN IS ACCUSED OF KIDNAPPING, COUNTERFEITING AND FORGERY

No Amendment to the Constitution Allows Us to Beat Up Our Attorney

The Sixth Amendment requires that citizens receive counsel. Nowhere in any of the amendments to our United States Constitution is there a provision that allows us to beat up our attorney if we aren't happy that we were convicted in a court of law by a jury made up of our peers. We don't have to like the guilty verdict a jury hands us, but we sure can't act out by beating up our court-appointed lawyer.

Keller's office hasn't indicated how the attorney is doing now. We wish them a swift recovery.

Everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.