(KPEL News) - The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office announced they have arrested two of their own after allegations surfaced that two corrections officers were bringing contraband into the jail.

According to Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory, deputies surveilled the two employees after allegations that they may have brought banned items into the jail.

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The two correctional officers who were arrested are Kiana Mayo and Bethaney Lewis. The two Evangline Parish Detention Center correctional officers are facing the following charges:

Malfeasance in Office (14:134) - Felony

Taking Contraband into a Penal Facility (14:402) - Felony

Criminal Conspiracy (14:26) - Felony

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule I (40:966)

Sheriff Guillory says the actions of two employees should not overshadow the dedication and professionalism of the other dedicated employees who work for the Sheriff's Office.

READ MORE: WOMEN USED DRONES DISGUISED AS CROWS TO FLY CONTRABAND INTO A LOUISIANA PRISON

Two Evangeline Parish Correctional Officers Accused of Bringing Contraband into the Jail Face Serious Time

Malfeasance in Office can carry a sentence of up to ten years in jail. You can get up to three years in jail if you are convicted of Taking Contraband into a Penal Facility.

If convicted of Criminal Conspiracy, a person will face the following punishment:

D. Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit any other crime shall be fined or imprisoned, or both, in the same manner as for the offense contemplated by the conspirators; but such fine or imprisonment shall not exceed one-half of the largest fine, or one-half the longest term of imprisonment prescribed for such offense, or both.

When it comes to the charge of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, the punishment is dependent on what kind of substance was attempted to be smuggled into the facility.

Each woman could face significant fines and/or prison time if convicted of all these charges. Sheriff Guillory says both women had been employed by the Sheriff's Office for quite some time.