Editor's Note: The results listed below are for Lafayette Parish only. Multi-parish and statewide results will be available in separate articles on our site.

LAFAYETTE, La. — Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, and Lafayette Parish voters are deciding 19 races and 10 statewide constitutional amendments. This page updates through the night as results come in.

The ballot has the U.S. Senate seat now held by Sen. Bill Cassidy, the 3rd Congressional District, the 15th Judicial District attorney, three judgeships, a Lafayette Parish School Board seat and contested races in Carencro, Scott, Youngsville, Broussard and Duson. Any open-primary race without a majority winner goes to a Dec. 12 runoff.

What to Know Before the Results Come In

The Louisiana Secretary of State posts unofficial results on its state results portal. Early and absentee votes typically come in first, followed by Election Day precincts.

Several races on this page cover more than one parish. The district attorney and judicial races also include Acadia and Vermilion parishes, and the Duson and Broussard council races include votes from outside Lafayette Parish. The totals below are Lafayette Parish numbers unless noted.

In the open-primary races, a candidate needs more than 50 percent to avoid a Dec. 12 runoff. Races with two candidates will have a winner tonight.

U.S. Senate: Julia Letlow vs. Jamie Davis

Republican Julia Letlow is a congresswoman who has represented Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District since 2021. She won the Republican runoff on June 27 over State Treasurer John Fleming, with the backing of President Donald Trump. Letlow holds a doctorate in communication and worked as a university administrator before entering politics.

Democrat Jamie Davis is a northeast Louisiana farmer who served on the Tensas Parish Police Jury. He won the Democratic runoff on June 27 over Gary Crockett. The seat is open because Cassidy lost in the May Republican primary.

U.S. House, 3rd Congressional District

Six candidates are on the ballot. Republican Clay Higgins of Lafayette is the incumbent and has represented the district since 2017. He is seeking a sixth term.

Republican Kate Cotten of Lake Charles has not released biographical information since qualifying in August. Democrat John Day of Lake Charles is a professional writer, film producer and U.S. Navy veteran.

Democrat Priscilla Gonzalez of Lafayette ran for the seat in 2024. Tia LeBrun is listed as No Party on the state results page. She is an educator from Sulphur, a member of the United Houma Nation and has served on the board of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana since 2019. Democrat Caleb “With a C” Walker is a U.S. Army combat veteran who served in Afghanistan. He was student body president at South Louisiana Community College.

With six candidates, a runoff on Dec. 12 is possible if no one finishes above 50 percent.

15th Judicial District Attorney: Don Landry vs. Kristian Earles

Republican Don Landry is the incumbent district attorney for Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion parishes. He won the office in 2020 after decades as an assistant district attorney under previous district attorneys and in private practice as a Lafayette attorney.

Republican Kristian Earles is a retired judge who served 23 years on the 15th Judicial District Court. He resigned from the bench to run. Earles grew up in Roberts Cove in Acadia Parish and has taught criminal law at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette as an adjunct professor.

15th Judicial District Court Judges

Division I: Will Keaty II vs. David Way. Both are Republicans. Keaty is a Lafayette attorney. Way is a partner at Oliver & Way, LLC, has practiced law since 1996 and ran for the Division L seat in 2023.

Division M: Susan Theall vs. Dyan Schnaars. Both are Republicans. Theall is the incumbent. She was first elected to Division M in 2011, served until 2014 and returned to the bench in 2021. She is a board-certified family law specialist who is currently on inactive status. Schnaars is a Lafayette family law attorney who owns Schnaars Law Firm. Division M hears family court cases.

Lafayette City Court Judge, Division B

Judge Doug Saloom, who has held the seat since 1995, is retiring at the end of his term. Three Republicans are running to replace him.

Ryan Harris is a Lafayette attorney and public defender and a graduate of St. Thomas More High School and LSU law school. James Klock is an assistant district attorney who began his career as a public defender in Lafayette City Court. Emilia Pardo is a lifelong Lafayette resident with 16 years of experience as an assistant district attorney and as the Scott City Court magistrate.

Lafayette Parish School Board, District 2

The district covers the northern part of the parish, including Carencro. Republican Robert “Ted” Davidson is the incumbent, a retired educator and former Acadiana High School head football coach whom the board appointed to fill a vacancy. Democrat Stasia Herbert-McZeal is an educator who has taught at UL Lafayette and South Louisiana Community College. She earned her degrees at what was then the University of Southwestern Louisiana and has run for the seat before.

Carencro Races

Mayor. Incumbent Charlotte Stemmans Clavier is a lifelong Carencro resident and president of the family-owned Stemmans store. She served as mayor pro tem from 1999 to 2003 and won the mayor’s office in 2022. Challenger “Don” Chauvin is a retired fire chief who also served as the city’s manager. He lost to Clavier in 2022. Democrat Eric Knight is also on the ballot.

City Council (five seats). Eight candidates are running for five seats: Danielle Capritto, Damian Glover, Taylor James, Todd “Todd-O” Olivier, Alex Savage, Alfred “Al” Sinegal, Terrance St. Julien and Carlos Stout. James, Capritto and Sinegal currently serve on the council.

Scott Races

Police Chief. Longtime Chief Chad Leger is retiring at the end of 2026. Kert Thomas is the Scott Police Department’s assistant chief and has about three decades in law enforcement. Caleb Lege’ served about 18 years with Scott police and now works for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. He is president of the Scott Business Association and ran for chief in 2022.

Council District 1. Republican Jakob Goodwin is president of the Scott Chamber of Commerce, has served on the planning commission since 2023 and was appointed to a vacant council seat. Nahia Simon is running as No Party.

Council District 2. Terry Montoucet and Sherie Stutes Sonnier, both Republicans, are competing for the seat.

Council District 4. Republican Bob Boudreaux faces Democrat Allyson Soeseno Richard.

Youngsville Races

Police Chief. Incumbent Jean Paul “JP” Broussard won a December 2024 runoff by 15 votes and has 27 years in law enforcement and emergency services. Art LeBreton Jr. is a retired chief deputy with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. John Melvin Trahan Jr. is a retired state trooper who lists 32 years of law enforcement and military experience and is running as No Party.

Council Division B. Incumbent “Lindy” Bolgiano faces James “Bubba” Savell. Both are Republicans.

Council Division D. Incumbent “Nick” Niland faces Todd Istre in a rematch of the December 2024 runoff, which Niland won with 56 percent. Niland has been active in Leadership Youngsville, the Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce board.

Broussard and Duson Council Races

Broussard Council District 1. Incumbent “Angel” Racca faces Lori Landry. Both are Republicans.

Broussard Council District 2. Republicans Charles Sharma and “Trey” Smith are competing for the seat.

Duson Aldermen (five seats). Seven candidates are running for five seats: Glenn C. Cormier, Blake Credeur, Coby J. Duhon, “Steve” Hanks, John “Johnny” Lagneaux II, Andrew “Maxis” Malaxonis and Carolyn “Pepe” Richard.

The 10 Constitutional Amendments

Each of the 10 amendments needs a majority of votes statewide to pass.

Amendment 1. Allows a surviving spouse of a disabled veteran to transfer a property tax exemption one time. A no vote keeps the exemption tied to the same home.

Amendment 2. Lets a taxing authority keep a lower millage rate without losing the ability to return to the maximum rate later.

Amendment 3. Prohibits release on bail for defendants convicted of certain offenses against a child.

Amendment 4. Sets a lifetime term limit on a person who has served as governor more than one and one-half terms. A no vote keeps the current limit on consecutive terms.

Amendment 5. Lets retirement systems apply funds to any unfunded accrued liability, not only the oldest.

Amendment 6. Authorizes an additional property tax exemption for owners who are 65 or older.

Amendment 7. Authorizes the use of public funds to identify, inventory, remove or replace certain water lines, including service lines on private property.

Amendment 8. Prohibits expropriation of property by a foreign adversary or an agent of a foreign adversary.

Amendment 9. Raises the income limit for the special assessment level on a homestead from $100,000 to $150,000.

Amendment 10. Allows a property tax exemption for rehabilitated blighted property under conditions set by law.

For a deeper breakdown of each proposal, read this amendment explainer.

Lafayette Parish Results

These are Lafayette Parish totals.

Last updated: 9:30 p.m.

Federal Races

U.S. Senator (120 of 131 precincts) Jamie Davis (D): 20,307 votes, 44% Julia Letlow (R): 26,060 votes, 56%

U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District (120 of 131 precincts) Kate Cotten (R): 3,443 votes, 7% John Day (D): 9,967 votes, 22% Priscilla Gonzalez (D): 3,589 votes, 8% Clay Higgins (R): 24,099 votes, 52% Tia LeBrun (No Party): 1,092 votes, 2% Caleb Walker (D): 4,071 votes, 9%

District Attorney and Judges

District Attorney, 15th Judicial District (120 of 131 precincts) Kristian Earles (R): 18,080 votes, 42% Don Landry (R): 25,322 votes, 58%

District Judge, 15th JDC, Division I (85 of 94 precincts) Will Keaty II (R): 14,058 votes, 46% David Way (R): 16,733 votes, 54%

District Judge, 15th JDC, Division M (85 of 94 precincts) Dyan Schnaars (R): 9,955 votes, 33% Susan Theall (R): 20,527 votes, 67%

City Judge, Lafayette City Court, Division B (86 of 94 precincts) Ryan Harris (R): 3,520 votes, 16% James Klock (R): 10,481 votes, 48% Emilia Pardo (R): 7,811 votes, 36%

School Board

Lafayette Parish School Board, District 2 (12 of 12 precincts) Robert “Ted” Davidson (R): 3,191 votes, 57% Stasia Herbert-McZeal (D): 2,399 votes, 43%

Carencro

Mayor (11 of 11 precincts) “Don” Chauvin (R): 548 votes, 26% Charlotte Stemmans Clavier (R): 827 votes, 40% Eric Knight (D): 702 votes, 34%

City Council, five to be elected (11 of 11 precincts) Danielle Capritto (R): 929 votes, 14% Damian Glover (R): 782 votes, 12% Taylor James (No Party): 664 votes, 10% Todd “Todd-O” Olivier (R): 681 votes, 10% Alex Savage (R): 842 votes, 12% Alfred “Al” Sinegal (D): 1,174 votes, 17% Terrance St. Julien (No Party): 653 votes, 10% Carlos Stout (R): 1,039 votes, 15%

Scott

Chief of Police (15 of 17 precincts) Caleb Lege’ (R): 1,096 votes, 52% Kert Thomas (R): 1,021 votes, 48%

Council District 1 (6 of 6 precincts) Jakob Goodwin (R): 486 votes, 82% Nahia Simon (No Party): 107 votes, 18%

Council District 2 (8 of 8 precincts) Terry Montoucet (R): 193 votes, 54% Sherie Stutes Sonnier (R): 164 votes, 46%

Council District 4 (6 of 8 precincts) Bob Boudreaux (R): 268 votes, 50% Allyson Soeseno Richard (D): 270 votes, 50%

Youngsville

Chief of Police (10 of 12 precincts) Jean Paul “JP” Broussard (R): 1,664 votes, 53% “Art” LeBreton Jr. (R): 874 votes, 28% John Melvin Trahan Jr. (No Party): 604 votes, 19%

Council Division B (10 of 12 precincts) “Lindy” Bolgiano (R): 2,012 votes, 68% James “Bubba” Savell (R): 938 votes, 32%

Council Division D (10 of 12 precincts) Todd Istre (R): 1,087 votes, 37% “Nick” Niland (R): 1,869 votes, 63%

Broussard and Duson

Broussard Council District 1 (4 of 4 precincts) Lori Landry (R): 213 votes, 50% “Angel” Racca (R): 214 votes, 50%

Broussard Council District 2 (2 of 2 precincts) Charles Sharma (R): 157 votes, 35% “Trey” Smith (R): 292 votes, 65%

Duson Aldermen, five to be elected (1 of 1 precinct) Glenn C. Cormier (R): 188 votes, 16% Blake Credeur (No Party): 162 votes, 14% Coby J. Duhon (R): 167 votes, 14% “Steve” Hanks (No Party): 144 votes, 12% John “Johnny” Lagneaux II (R): 193 votes, 17% Andrew “Maxis” Malaxonis (No Party): 127 votes, 11% Carolyn “Pepe” Richard (R): 177 votes, 15%

Constitutional Amendments

Amendment 1: Surviving spouse of disabled veteran, one-time exemption transfer (120 of 131 precincts) Yes: 34,783 votes, 76% No: 10,819 votes, 24%

Amendment 2: Continue lower millage rate without losing ability to adjust to max rate (120 of 131 precincts) Yes: 17,914 votes, 40% No: 26,894 votes, 60%

Amendment 3: Prohibits bail for defendants convicted of certain offenses against a child (120 of 131 precincts) Yes: 32,339 votes, 71% No: 13,013 votes, 29%

Amendment 4: Lifetime term limit for governors who served more than one and one-half terms (120 of 131 precincts) Yes: 27,175 votes, 60% No: 18,038 votes, 40%

Amendment 5: Retirement systems may apply funds to any unfunded accrued liability (120 of 131 precincts) Yes: 17,391 votes, 39% No: 26,823 votes, 61%

Amendment 6: Additional property tax exemption for owners 65 or older (120 of 131 precincts) Yes: 28,364 votes, 64% No: 16,276 votes, 36%

Amendment 7: Public funds for identifying and replacing certain water lines (120 of 131 precincts) Yes: 28,561 votes, 64% No: 16,198 votes, 36%

Amendment 8: Prohibits expropriation of property by a foreign adversary (120 of 131 precincts) Yes: 29,053 votes, 65% No: 15,538 votes, 35%

Amendment 9: Raises homestead special assessment income limit (120 of 131 precincts) Yes: 25,881 votes, 58% No: 18,863 votes, 42%

Amendment 10: Property tax exemption for rehabilitated blighted property (120 of 131 precincts) Yes: 21,671 votes, 49% No: 22,831 votes, 51%